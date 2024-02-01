The motorsport community is abuzz with the news of Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes and joining Ferrari in Formula 1

In a shocking shift within the Formula 1 realm, the motorsport community is abuzz with the news of Lewis Hamilton‘s departure from Mercedes, his racing home for the past ten years, and joins Ferrari for the 2025 season, reported by Sky Sports F1. The seven-time world champion, whose F1 journey began in 2007, boasts an illustrious career, featuring 103 race victories, 104 pole positions, and an impressive seven world championship titles.

Hamilton's association with Mercedes, started in 2013, has seen him as a dominant force, but the recent rise of Red Bull has seemingly led to a paradigm shift in his career trajectory. The 39-year-old British driver, who had previously extended his contract with Mercedes until the conclusion of 2025, appears to have negotiated a 1+1 year deal, granting him the freedom to explore new horizons after the 2024 season.

The unexpected twist places Hamilton in the pit of Ferrari for the upcoming 2025 season, joining the talented Charles Leclerc. This union of seasoned experience and youthful talent promises an intriguing dynamic that fans are eager to witness unfold on the track.

Hamilton's move to Ferrari not only marks a significant transition for the driver himself but also injects fresh excitement into a sport that thrives on competition and unpredictability. As one of the most accomplished and recognizable figures in Formula 1 history, Hamilton's presence in the Ferrari stable adds a new chapter to his storied career.

The upcoming season is now shrouded in anticipation and speculation, with fans eagerly awaiting the sight of Lewis Hamilton donning the iconic red colors of Ferrari alongside his teammate, Charles Leclerc. The 2025 Formula 1 season is poised to be a thrilling spectacle with Hamilton bringing his wealth of experience and racing knowledge to the historic Italian team.