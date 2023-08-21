Mercedes has always found a way to stay competitive in Formula One. Whether it is through the dominance of Juan Manuel Fangio or Lewis Hamilton, the Silver Arrows have managed to stay in title contention throughout the years. But, they seem to be struggling this time around. This is because the W14 just cannot manage to match the pace of F1 Red Bull Racing's RB19. A pole position may have saved Hamilton and Toto Wolff from a lot of stress. But, the same cannot be said for George Russell.

The young British Formula One driver for Mercedes has been lagging behind Lewis Hamilton in equal machinery. He is only one place below his teammate but the 49-point difference just cannot be ignored. Mike Elliott, the F1 team's Technical Officer, outlined why George Russell may be feeling a lot of discomfort in the W14, via Fergal Walsh of Racing News 365.

“I think these cars are hard to drive. They're hard to drive when they're running close to the ground,” the Mercedes officer said about the W14. He also added that stiffened suspensions may be the reason why it took a hard time for the Formula One driver to adjust, “And it's tricky to sort of find that right balance through the corner. And it's tricky to deal with the sort of stiffness of the cars.”

Only Charles Leclerc stands in the way of George Russell matching Hamilton's Formula One record for the season. But, that is going to take a lot of effort in reaching Q3 and getting the pace starting in the Dutch Grand Prix.