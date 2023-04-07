Fortnite and Attack on Titan fans can prepare for an epic crossover. Both Levi Ackerman and Mikasa Ackerman are coming to the popular battle royale game on on April 11.

Fortnite and Attack on Titan Crossover

The announcement was made through a brief video posted on Fortnite’s official Twitter account. It was accompanied by the text “Dedicate your hearts.”

The teaser video features Levi and Mikasa showcasing their unique abilities as they traverse the Fortnite map. While the clip doesn’t provide an in-depth look at the characters, it offers enough excitement to have the gaming community buzzing with anticipation.

Levi and Mikasa will be joining their fellow Attack on Titan character, Eren Yeager. He’s already available as a midseason reward in the Fortnite battle pass.

Epic Games hasn’t yet announced how players can unlock these two character skins, but they’ll likely be available for purchase in the Item Shop. Although the exact pricing remains uncertain, it’s expected that a few bundles will be offered on the release day. Additionally, these skins are likely to come with extra cosmetics, including Back Blings, Emotes, and Harvesting Tools.

This crossover comes on the heels of Fortnite’s Chapter 4, Season 2 Mega update. It introduced a variety of significant changes. Players can now explore an updated map, enjoy a new battle pass, discover fresh cosmetics, and adapt to alterations in the weapon meta.

What to Know About Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan revolves around the main protagonist, Eren Yeager, who swears to eradicate the Titans from the face of the Earth after a Titan causes the destruction of his hometown and the death of his mother. Eren, along with his friends Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlert, joins the military’s Survey Corps, an elite group of soldiers who venture beyond the walls to confront and study the Titans.

As the series progresses, the characters uncover hidden truths about the Titans, their own government, and the world beyond the walls. The story delves into themes such as sacrifice, freedom, betrayal, and the nature of humanity.

There’s no indication as to whether additional Attack on Titan characters may be joining the ones already present. It’ll be interesting to see what comes next.

For more news on gaming and the latest releases, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.