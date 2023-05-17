Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 has already arrived and almost all the weekly quests have been revealed for you to complete. Here’s everything you need to know about all of the weekly quests in Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 2 to earn all the XP you need to finish your Battle Pass to Tier 100.

With new seasons arriving in Fortnite, comes the excitement of browsing through the Battle Pass that most of the players would buy. Everybody enjoys the exclusive skins and cosmetics as well as free V-Bucks that you could eventually buy another Battle Pass for the next season comes with it. Players would always grind XP for each season to reach Tier 100 of the Battle Pass, which is why all the weekly quests are important for players to complete it.

The Weekly Quests is a big help for Fortnite players to earn a lot of big XP. If you need to browse through all the available quests, you can view them all in the in-game Quests Page. All the quests are already available and active when you play Fortnite.

Here are all the Weekly Quests listed below:

Fortnite Week 0 Quests

Discover named locations near MEGA City (3)

Activate Augments in a single match (3)

Restore health or gain shields while on a Grind Rail (100)

Damage opponents with the Havoc Pump Shotgun (750)

Knock back players with the Kinetic Blade (3)

Fortnite Kickstart Quests

Search chests at named locations (7)

Travel distance while sprinting (750)

Play matches (6)

Eliminate opponents (15)

Activate Augments (10)

Discover a location (1)

Deal damage to opponents with Ranged Weapons (1000)

Outlast opponents (500)

Fortnite Syndicate Quests

Win the arcade game in Frenzy Fields or Slappy Shores (1)

Drive a Rogue Bike at Drift Ridge, Fallow Fuel, and Neon Bay Bridge (3)

Shoot targets with SMGs or Assault Rifles while on a Grind Rail (3)

Win the arcade game in Lonely Labs (1)

Restore data receivers (2)

Search a computer for evidence of tampering (1)

Report to Evie or Thunder (1)

Fortnite Week 1 Quests

Visit Breakwater Bay, Anvil Square, and Shattered Slabs (3)

Destroy objects while drifting or boosting in a Nitro Drifter (25)

Land at MEGA City and then reach the top 25 players (2)

Damage opponents with 3 different weapon types in a single match (3)

Get air time on a Rogue Bike (15)

Fortnite Week 2 Quests

Eliminate opponents with the Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle (5)

Restore health in a hot spring (1)

Visit the three lighthouses in a single match (3)

Purchase an item from P33LY, NEURALYNX, OR CRZ-8 (1)

Damage opponents with the Heavy Sniper Rifle (500)

Fortnite Week 3 Quests

Accept a bounty at different dueling circle Bounty Board locations (2)

Hit a speed of 86 on a Rogue bike (1)

Recover a Combat Cache (1)

Hire Insight, Sludge, Munitions Expert, and Triage Trooper (4)

Claim the Capture Point on the floating Loot Island (1)

Fortnite Week 4 Quests

Damage players with a shotgun from 10 meters or less (300)

Destroy objects and structures while on a Grind Rail (25)

Assist in defeating a Highcard Boss (1)

Bounce off a tire, a lily pad, and an air vent (3)

Open a vault using a Vault Keycard (1)

Fortnite Week 5 Quests

Land on a Grind Rail after jumping from the bus (1)

Collect an item or weapon while sliding (1)

Travel distance using the Kinetic Blade Dash Attack (500)

Damage opponents with different types of shotguns (3)

Damage opponents with consecutive shots with the Thunder Spear (1)

Collect Bars (100)

Restore health (150)

Travel distance with a Harvesting Tool equipped (1000)

Talk to Serenade (1)

Fortnite Week 6 Quests

Visit Monoliths (3)

Enter a vehicle within 30 seconds of landing (1)

Damage opponents with the Lock On Pistol (200)

Ring different gongs (3)

Score Trick Points on a bike (100,000)

Gain Shields (100)

Damage opponents with sniper rifles (500)

Destroy objects (300)

Fortnite Week 7 Quests

Put up different Wanted posters (3)

Purchase an item from Dahlia or Styx (1)

Light campfires (3)

Headshot opponents with the Cobra DMR (5)

Eliminate players with exotic weapons (3)

Search containers (10)

Damage opponents with shotguns (750)

Collect bars from eliminated opponents (100)

Fortnite Week 8 Quests

Visit Frostbite Falls and Restful Retreat (2)

Sprint on Grind Rails (200)

Eliminate opponents by using the unvaulted Submachine Gun (3)

Take damage from an enemy player and survive for 30 seconds (1)

Mark enemy players or characters (5)

Claim a Capture Point (1)

Damage enemy players with Assault Rifles (700)

Open chests (7)

Fortnite Week 9 Quests

Use a Grind Rail at Slappy Shores and Shattered Slabs (2)

Travel distance in wind tunnels (250)

Damage enemy players while under the effects of slap (500)

Fall 5 stories or more without taking damage (1)

Open a two-lock chest (1)

Travel in vehicles (300)

Damage enemy players with pistols (450)

Fortnite Week 10 Quests

Put up ‘Where’s Miles’ posters (3)

Collect Bars at Brutal Bastion, Frenzy Fields or The Citadel (50)

Eliminate a player before the first storm phase begins (1)

Survive to top 50 without an elimination (1)

Pick up and hold 5 items of different rarity (1)

