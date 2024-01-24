Explore the latest Fortnite guide on unlocking Solid Snake and more in the V28.10 update, featuring quests, skins, and game enhancements.

In the latest Fortnite update, V28.10, the battle royale game has once again expanded its universe by introducing a new character skin, Solid Snake, from the iconic Metal Gear Solid franchise. This new addition marks another significant collaboration in the game's history, following the ongoing Fortnite and Family Guy crossover.

Fortnite, developed by Epic Games, has continually drawn players through its innovative and diverse collaborations, bringing in characters from various gaming and pop culture universes. The game has seen a variety of iconic video game characters, including Kratos from God of War, Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn, Master Chief from Halo, and Lara Croft from the Tomb Raider series. These characters have not only contributed to the game's popularity but also added a rich diversity to the gameplay experience.

This is Snake. Can you hear me? Become the master of stealth with the EMP Stealth Camo or try the Cardboard Box item… they’ll never see you coming Also: the master of stealth is unlocked! Earn Solid Snake through the Battle Pass!https://t.co/oRanuMOAqI pic.twitter.com/6KbrllaATj — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 23, 2024

The introduction of Solid Snake is part of Fortnite's latest chapter, which also includes a variety of items and goodies that resonate with fans of the Metal Gear Solid series. This addition is consistent with Fortnite's strategy of incorporating beloved characters into its gameplay, offering players new and exciting ways to engage with the game.

Unlocking the Solid Snake skin in Fortnite requires players to navigate through the Big Bang Battle Pass for Chapter 5 – Season 1. The Battle Pass, available for 950 V-Bucks, provides access to the character along with a range of related items such as outfits, emotes, banner icons, and loading screens. These elements are designed to enhance the player's experience and immersion in the game's world.

SOLID SNAKE IS UNBOXED IN FORTNITE BATTLE ROYALE V28.10 If you’ve purchased the Big Bang Battle Pass, the Solid Snake Quests are available now in the “Quests” tab! The Quests will remain available until March 8, 2024, at 2 AM ET. (The Battle Pass purchase is required to complete… pic.twitter.com/zQEPB6ZHFB — Metal Gear Network – MGN (@MGSMGN) January 23, 2024

In addition to purchasing the Battle Pass, players can unlock Snake-centric accessories by completing specific Battle Pass Quests. These quests include unique tasks like hiding in a cardboard box, a playful nod to the Metal Gear Solid series. The quests are available until March 8, 2024, at 2 AM ET, indicating the likely end of the current season. This time-limited nature adds an element of urgency for players eager to acquire the Solid Snake skin and associated items.

Fortnite's V28.10 Update Brings New Quests, Skins, & More

The V28.10 update is not just about the introduction of Solid Snake. It also brings a host of new weekly quests, updates, balance tweaks, and bug fixes to enhance the overall gameplay experience. These regular updates are a testament to Epic Games' commitment to keeping the game fresh, exciting, and engaging for its diverse player base.

One of the notable ongoing features in this season's Battle Pass is the inclusion of Peter Griffin from Family Guy. To unlock this character, players need to reach level 70. Additionally, the Battle Pass offers bonus reward pages that provide gold-plated and fancy versions of Peter Griffin, adding to the variety and collectibility of skins in the game.

Fortnite continues to attract a wide range of players through these diverse collaborations. The recent addition of My Hero Academia skins through the in-game store is another example of how Fortnite keeps its content relevant and appealing to a broad audience. By consistently bringing in elements from popular culture and other video game franchises, Fortnite maintains a dynamic and ever-evolving gaming environment.