Fortnite Guides: How To Get The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Skins

Unlock TMNT skins in Fortnite's Winterfest 2023 before they leave on January 2, 2024, including special LEGO variants.

In an epic crossover event, Fortnite welcomes the legendary Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) to its battle royale island in Chapter 5, Season 1. This highly anticipated collaboration introduces the iconic quartet – Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo – alongside their brave human companion, April O'Neil. This integration marks a significant moment in Fortnite's history, infusing the game with the unique charm and characteristics of the TMNT franchise.

Combatants from the conduit with a bond of brotherhood. Green guys of @TMNT are available to buy in the Shop now 🐢🐢🐢🐢 pic.twitter.com/V7HbTuEj3N — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 15, 2023

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Skins Release Date: December 14, 2023

On Thursday, December 14, Fortnite unveiled a major update featuring the release of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) skins, including Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, Michelangelo, and their valiant ally, April O'Neil. This much-anticipated event merged the dynamic world of Fortnite with the legendary TMNT universe, offering players an exciting new way to experience the game. Alongside these character skins, special LEGO variants were also introduced for the Fortnite x LEGO mode, adding an extra layer of creativity and fun to the gameplay.

Leonardo: The Strategic Leader

Leonardo, the calm and collected leader of the TMNT, arrives in Fortnite with a design that pays homage to his classic look while incorporating unique elements. His signature weapon, Leo’s Katana, features an enthralling spinning animation, adding a new level of engagement in combat scenarios. The back bling, Leo’s Saya, is not only a stylish accessory but also serves as a functional sheath for his katana. Players can equip this back bling across different characters, ensuring versatility and style in their gameplay.

Donatello: The Tech Genius

Donatello, the brain of the TMNT, stands out with his innovative gadgets and love for technology. His in-game representation includes two distinct styles, showcasing his tech-geek personality. The headphones-on style represents his focus on technology and gadgets, while the headphones-off style reflects his readiness for battle. His primary weapon, Donnie's Bo Staff, is not just a powerful tool for combat but also serves as an emblem of his character, combining functionality and aesthetics. The unique spinning animation of the Bo Staff adds a technological flair to his in-game movements.

Raphael: The Fierce Fighter

Raphael, known for his fiery temper and brute strength, is characterized by his aggressive fighting style. In Fortnite, his design includes the iconic Raph’s Sai Holster back bling, elegantly displaying his weapons and an array of shuriken. The dual-wielded Raph’s Sai pickaxes are not only effective in battle but also feature a captivating spinning animation, enhancing his presence on the battlefield. Raphael's in-game persona perfectly captures his bold and fearless nature, making him a formidable opponent.

Michelangelo: The Free-Spirited Ninja

Michelangelo, the fun-loving and carefree turtle, brings his unique personality to Fortnite. His character design includes Mikey's Board & Chucks, a one-of-a-kind back bling that doubles as a skateboard sheath and a nunchuck holder. This addition highlights his love for skateboarding and his expertise with nunchucks. Mikey’s Nunchucks, a new melee weapon in Fortnite, showcase intricate animations, including multiple swings and a two-handed grip, reflecting the effort and detail put into their creation.

The TMNT Bundle: An Irresistible Offer

For fans of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the TMNT Bundle in Fortnite is an irresistible offer. Priced at 3,400 V-Bucks, this bundle includes all four Ninja Turtles, representing a significant saving for players. It’s an opportunity to experience the unique attributes of each turtle in the game, making it a valuable addition for any Fortnite player looking to enhance their collection.

April O'Neil: The Courageous Reporter

April O'Neil, the courageous and resourceful reporter, steps into Fortnite with her own distinctive bundle. Priced at 1,800 V-Bucks, this bundle features April in her classic reporter attire, complete with knee pads and shoulder pads that reflect her adventurous spirit. The bundle includes the Channel 6 News Camera back bling, symbolizing her dedication to journalism, and the Boom Mic pickaxe, capturing the essence of her role as a field reporter.

The Hero Half-Shell back bling, part of April's bundle, offers customization options with four styles representing each turtle. Players can further personalize this back bling with two sprays from their collection. The bundle also includes nine exclusive TMNT-themed sprays, allowing players to showcase their love for the franchise in various creative ways.

When will the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles leave the Shop?

As the Winterfest 2023 event in Fortnite has just begun, players have nearly a month to enjoy the festivities and acquire the exclusive Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles skins. Available until the event concludes on January 2, 2024, this is a perfect opportunity for fans to add Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, Michelangelo, and April O'Neil to their collection. Additionally, the unique LEGO variants for the Fortnite x LEGO mode are a special highlight of this season. With this ample timeframe, players can take full advantage of the event to explore, enjoy, and ensure they secure these popular skins before they potentially leave the in-game shop at the end of Winterfest.

Winterfest: LEGO Variants and More

As part of the Winterfest celebrations, Fortnite will introduce LEGO Variants of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. These variants will be available in the special Fortnite x LEGO mode, adding a festive and playful dimension to the game during the winter season. This addition is a nod to the enduring popularity of the TMNT franchise and its appeal across different generations and formats.

The introduction of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to Fortnite is a landmark event, merging two iconic universes. The detailed character designs, unique weapons, and various customization options allow players to immerse themselves in the world of the TMNT. Whether you resonate with Leonardo's leadership, Donatello's technological prowess, Raphael's strength, or Michelangelo's carefree attitude, Fortnite now offers the perfect platform to embody these beloved characters.