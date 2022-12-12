By Franz Christian Irorita · 3 min read

Mr Beast is back again and this time, he’s now part of the Fortnite Icon Series, joining the likes of Ariana Grande, LeBron James, and Harry Kane. To celebrate this momentous occasion, Fortnite will be hosting the MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge on December 17, 2022, where the player with the highest score will earn the prize of $1,000,000.

How to win $1,000,000 in Fortnite thanks to Mr Beast

On December 17, 2022, players will compete to earn “Score”, with the highest scoring player by the end of the competition declared the winner of the cash prize. By 9 PM Eastern later tomorrow, MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge island will go live. The island will be hosting the competition four days later December 17, 12 PM Eastern, and will run for three hours until 3 PM Eastern.

During this duration, players will be able to visit the island to join the challenge. They can earn “Score” by completing MrBeast-inspired activities like avoiding hazards, collecting coins and surviving “extreme challenges.” Players will be able to play as many matches during the competition time and try to aim for the highest “Score.” Score, however, is not cumulative. Rather, the player can only aim for a higher Score each game, with their highest Score of their best match being recorded for the competition. The player with the highest Score will earn $1,000,000.

To join, players need only to log in during the competition time on December 17, 12 AM to 3 PM Eastern. They will be able to find MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge under “Fortnite Competitive” in Discover with the island code 7990-6907-856.

As the Island will go live as early as tomorrow, players will be able to check out the challenges and train for the competition. There’s no reason not to take your training seriously as this Fortnite event featuring Mr Beast could literally set you for life with its $1,000,000 prize pool.

How to play as Mr Beast on Fortnite

Meanwhile, players will be able to play as Mr Beast with the MrBeast and MrBeast6000 Outfits by purchasing them in the Item Shop. Each outfit will come with matching accessories, and will become available by December 14, 7 PM Eastern.

The MrBeast Outfit includes the hat-on default Style and a hatless alt Style. Matching the Outfit are the following accessories:

MrBeast Smasher Pickaxe : “This Can Break Through Most Buildings!”

: “This Can Break Through Most Buildings!” Beast Backdrop Wrap: “My Design’s On a Thunder Shotgun!”

The MrBeast6000 Outfit includes the masked default Style and a maskless alt Style. Matching the Outfit are the following accessories:

Prize Package Back Bling : “This Bag is Bursting at the Seams!” (Included with the MrBeast6000 Outfit.) Reactive — Becomes more filled with cash over time during a match, ‘til it reaches max fullness!

: “This Bag is Bursting at the Seams!” (Included with the MrBeast6000 Outfit.) Beast Claw Pickaxe : “My Hand Is Also a Weapon!”

: “My Hand Is Also a Weapon!” Wrapped and Revved Glider: “I Rode a Car Onto the Island!”

Cap up the whole collection with the Beast Blastin’ Emote, shooting cash from blasters, which would be the only appropriate emote to do when you do end up winning the $1,000,000 cash prize.

Participating in the event itself will net players prizes in this Fortnite x Mr Beast collaboration, without ever having to pay any money. The top 100,000 players with the highest Scores will get the golden Beast Brella Umbrella. MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge will also come with Quests that players can complete. Completing one quest will award players with the MrBeast Gaming Spray and the MrBeast Survival Games Loading Screen. Both quests will be available until January 4, 2023, 6:59 PM Eastern.