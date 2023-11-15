The new WBC heavyweight rankings have just come out with a surprising name in the top 10 as Francis Ngannou cracks WBC rankings

The transition from mixed martial arts to boxing for former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has been a topic of much discussion in the combat sports world. Ngannou, 37, made his professional boxing debut in a highly anticipated match against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 28, 2023. Despite the loss, Ngannou's performance has earned him recognition, as he has been ranked No. 10 in the heavyweight division by the World Boxing Council (WBC).

📋 Updated WBC top ten heavyweight rankings: 👑🇬🇧 Tyson Fury

1️⃣🇺🇸 Deontay Wilder

2️⃣🇬🇧 Anthony Joshua

3️⃣🇷🇺 Arslanbek Makhmudov

4️⃣🇨🇺 Frank Sanchez

5️⃣🇳🇬 Efe Ajagba

6️⃣🇺🇸 Jared Anderson

7️⃣🇨🇩 Martin Bakole

8️⃣🇳🇿 Joseph Parker

9️⃣🇸🇪 Otto Wallin

🔟🇨🇲 Francis Ngannou — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) November 15, 2023

The fight, which was contested over 10 rounds, saw Ngannou score a third-round knockdown against the undefeated WBC champion, Tyson Fury. Although one judge scored the fight 95-94 in favor of Ngannou, the decision was ultimately overruled by tallies of 96-93 and 95-94 for Fury. It's worth noting that Fury's WBC heavyweight title was not on the line in this nontitle bout.

Ngannou's transition to boxing came after the UFC released its heavyweight champion in January following unsuccessful contract negotiations. Despite the loss to Fury, Ngannou's performance has garnered attention and respect within the boxing community. His notable victories in the UFC, including wins against Stipe Miocic and Ciryl Gane, have contributed to the intrigue surrounding his move to professional boxing.

Tyson Fury, who was installed as a heavy favorite to win the match, narrowly avoided an upset, acknowledging Ngannou's skill and performance after the fight. Fury's relief was evident as his arm was raised before Oleksandr Usyk entered the ring, all but guaranteeing a future match between the two.

The decision by the WBC to rank Ngannou, despite his lack of professional boxing wins, is a rare occurrence and speaks to the impact of his debut and the attention it has garnered. Ngannou's journey from the UFC to professional boxing has generated significant interest and has set the stage for potential future matchups and opportunities within the sport.