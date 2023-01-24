The Toronto Raptors are arguably the most interesting team ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline if they decide to sell. Fred VanVleet is just one of a handful of core players who could be changing uniforms ahead of the deadline or once the offseason arrives. While it’s uncertain what happens to any of their players with Masai Ujiri calling the shots, VanVleet has made a move in preparation for the changes to come.

The Raptors point guard has reportedly ditched his previous agents and will now seek new representation as he potentially enters the free agent pool at this season’s end, via Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

“Toronto Raptors star guard Fred VanVleet has parted ways with his agents, Par-Lay Sports & Entertainment, ahead of free agency, according to league sources.

…

The 28-year-old will choose his next agent in the near future.”

VanVleet has a player option for nearly $23 million to opt-in for the 2023-23 season as part of the final year of his four-year, $85 million deal he signed in 2020. Fred turns 29 in February and will have what’s likely to be his last chance at a big-money contract that could breach nine-figures in total guaranteed money. That’s reason enough to test the waters, whether or not he’s on the Raptors’ roster after 82 games.

It hasn’t been a great year on the court for Fred VanVleet this season a year after making the All-Star team. He’s shooting just 38.8 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from beyond the arc. The FG% is the lowest since his rookie season while the 3PT% would be a career worst. Still, his championship experience and playmaking ability could push a contender even further up the totem pole amidst one of the closest title races in recent memory.