DotA 2 has been around for quite some time now and despite the fluctuation of players for the game, there are still a lot of things to celebrate about. One of these reasons is the fact that Valve's MOBA game has been around for a full decade. What better way to celebrate a full decade of matches and game evolution than to do it by winning matches and claiming free items and free skin in DotA 2. Make sure that you cop all these and more by playing DotA 2 and completing the requirements to earn these 10th Anniversary-exclusive items.

Play and Win Free Items and Skins in DotA 2

Instead of the usual exclusive Battle Pass that we would normally get during DotA 2's celebration, Valve is giving rare items in commemoration of the 10 years of the game. This may be seen as a different take from the usual tradition that has long started back in The International 3.

As mentioned, there will be a lot of skins and items that will be up for grabs during the 10th anniversary of the game, this includes controversial cosmetics, the Dragon's Blood anime skins, the Alpine Stalker set for Ursa, as well as Binding of Deep Magma for Earthshaker are just some of the key items that are claimable in the game. Included in this giveaway are also the Hidden Vector set of Void Spirit from the 2021 Immortal.

You can claim these treasures for FREE and does not require any monetary requirement but would need you to put up a few hours in the form of games. Play and win 13 games and DotA 2 players may unlock a chest of all 13 items that are up for grabs.

Make sure that you'll put those hours in and get those wins and claim your commemorative items and skins in celebration of 10 years of DotA 2.

DotA 2 players may claim these treasures until Thursday, September 7, 2023.

Happy 10th anniversary, DotA 2!