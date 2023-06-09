Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic have went shot-for-shot in their French Open semifinal on Friday. But Alcaraz may have hit the shot of the year, channeling his inner Roger Federer to come up with an insane passing shot that left the Roland Garros crowd gasping and Djokovic looking up at the heavens and shaking his head. See the shot for yourself.

Absolutely unreal. Alcaraz and Djokovic traded baseline blows before the Djoker sliced a wicked drop shot, which the Spaniard answered with a slicing approach shot of his own.

Djokovic then lofted a shot behind Alcaraz, who went full Federer and hit an impossible passing shot with his back essentially turned to the net.

The French Open crowd ooed and ahhed, a huge smile broke across Alcaraz' face and even Djokovic let his guard down for a moment to appreciate the insane bit of tennis displayed by his opponent.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Given the stakes of this French Open semifinal- if either Alcaraz or Djokovic goes on to win at Roland Garros, they will earn world number one status- every shot matters.

With the match all evened up at a set apiece, that sentiment will only become more important.

Given the insane athleticism and quickness of both Alcaraz and Djokovic, tennis fans should expect plenty more highlight reel-type shots from this French Open semifinal.

It's hard not to feel like a changing of the guard is happening, especially because Djokovic is generally the player leaving his opponent shaking his head.

If Djoker is going to break Rafael Nadal's all-time grand slams record at the French Open, he will have to overcome Alcaraz, the young tennis supernova who almost feels inevitable.