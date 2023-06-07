Novak Djokovic feels Carlos Alcaraz is his biggest challenge in the French Open.

Djokovic sealed his place in the semifinals of the French Open following a four-set victory over Karen Khachanov in their quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday. The Serbian superstar also notably made history along the way.

Of course, at the time, Alcaraz hadn't beaten Stefanos Tsitsipas in their quarterfinal matchup yet.

However, just about everyone knew it was more or less a foregone conclusion as Djokovic was asked about the possibility of playing Alcaraz for just the second time ever to which he made a cheeky comparison with Rafael Nadal.

“Well, he carries himself very well,” Novak Djokovic said at his post-game press conference. “No doubt, very nice guy on and off the court. Brings a lot of intensity on the court. Reminds me of someone from his country that plays with a left hand (smiling). He deserves his success, no doubt. He's working hard, and he's a very complete player already and only age 20, 19, 20?

“So we played only once in Madrid last year, 7-6 in the third for him. We haven't played since. Yeah, you're right, most of the tournaments this year, we were not in the same draw but here we are. If it comes to that match, that's the match that, you know, a lot of people want to see.

“It's definitely the biggest challenge for me, you know, so far in the tournament. If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. He's definitely a guy to beat here so I'm looking forward to that. But, he has to win against Tsitsipas, let's not forget about that. We cannot disrespect Stefanos who has played finals here and is top, top player for many years. So let's see what happens tonight.”

As we now know, Alcaraz would go on to comfortably defeat Tsitsipas in straight sets to set up the match just about everyone in the tennis world has been waiting for which will take place Friday.