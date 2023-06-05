Day 7 at the French Open has now wrapped up and American Coco Gauff continued to impress. For the third year in a row, Gauff is in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros and will actually face Pole Iga Swiatek for the second straight time in Paris.

The two previously clashed in the final in 2022 where Swiatek won. Gauff had no problem in the Round of 16 Monday, taking care of Slovakian Anna Karolína Schmiedlová, 7-5, 6-2. The 19-year-old, who is ranked ninth in the world right now, has captured 36 victories in a row against opposition outside of the top 50. Schmeidlova is ranked No. 100.

Following the win, Gauff spoke out on her mindset, no matter who she is facing. Via WTA.com:

“The ideal would be to treat every match the same, no matter the ranking,” Coco Gauff said afterward. “Obviously I do think in the back of your head it does come into play where you're playing someone No. 1 compared to somebody in the No. 100 range. You can't treat the ranking as a ranking.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“She beat the seeds on her draw, her side of the draw, so you can't approach it like that. But I do think from a mental standpoint it's slightly different.

“Today was honestly a difficult match. I mean, as every match is. But the wind was something that I wasn't really that prepared for it going in. The one side was gusting like really crazy. Usually, I like to play in the wind, to be honest, but it wasn't something I was prepared for. Overall, I'm happy with how I played.”

This is Gauff's third Grand Slam quarterfinal. All of them have come on the clay of Roland Garros. Needless to say, it's a place where she evidently feels comfortable playing.