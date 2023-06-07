Coco Gauff got fired up after her fourth-round French Open victory against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova. The sixth-ranked women's ATP tennis player can claim vengeance over Iga Swiatek. The two phenomenal players will face off in the French Open quarterfinal.

The up-and-coming American superstar has never won a set in the six matches she faced the Slovak. Gauff has not even won a set against Swiatek. Entering the French Open matchup, she hopes to turn the tides in her rivalry against the number-one ranked player, via Tom Hamilton of ESPN.

“Since last year I've been wanting to play her here at this tournament,” Gauff said.

Coco Gauff last faced off against Iga Swiatek in the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championship. They also met in the 2022 French Open Final. The Slovak annihilated Gauff in two sets with 6-1 and 6-2 scorelines. Months later, the familiar foe stands on the opposite side of the court against her again.

“I'm the type of mentality that if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. If you want to improve, you have to play the best. I think it would be almost cowardly to say that I want to not face the noise and not face the challenge, but I think that I'm up for it. I have improved a lot since last year, and she has too,” Gauff said with competitive optimism.

Gauff is familiar with Swiatek's style of play. She needs to use that advantage against the number-one ranked player to beat the best.