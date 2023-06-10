Coming into the French Open unseeded, Karolina Muchova truly pulled off the unthinkable to get to the final in Paris. But unfortunately, her Cinderella run ended thanks to Iga Swiatek, who won her third title at Roland Garros and fourth career Grand Slam.

Following the three-set defeat, Muchova, who hails from the Czech Republic, got brutally honest about the loss. Via ESPN:

“This was so close, but yet so far,” said Muchova, who is ranked 43rd and was participating in a championship match at a Slam for the first time.

“That happens when you play one of the best: Iga,” Karolina Muchova said. “So I want to congratulate you out loud once again and your team.”

Muchova had her chances. While the match ended 6-2, 5-7, 6-4, she could’ve very well beat Swiatek in the third set, too. The 26-year-old had a 2-0 and 4-3 lead at one point, but the Pole stay cool, calm, and collected to eventually come back and take the crown.

Regardless of the ultimate outcome, Muchova should be proud of her performance at Roland Garros. Ut’s the first time she’s ever made a final at a Major, previously advancing to the semifinals at the Australian Open in 2021 and the quarterfinals in 2019 and 21′ at the US Open. In fact, she’s never even won a title on the WTA Tour.

That being said, Muchova proved she can compete with the best of them. I mean, she did knock out Aryna Sabalenka in the semis, the No. 2 ranked player in the world and an absolute force to be reckoned with.

There are brighter days ahead for Karolina Muchova.