World No. 26 and 2022 Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios will miss the 2023 French Open after sustaining a foot injury during the theft of his car.

Kyrgios’ agent, Daniel Horsfall, broke the news on Wednesday. Police said Kyrgios’ mother was held at gunpoint outside his home on May 1. The suspect, who has since been arrested, stole Kyrgios’ Tesla. The car has since been returned.

“With all the stuff that was going on, Nick lacerated the side of his left foot,” Horsfall said. “We don’t know how. Basically, it’s just set him back about 2½ weeks in terms of his loading schedule to get back on court for what we thought was going to be the Grand Slam.”

Kyrgios hasn’t played in a tournament since October after one of his most successful years on the court in 2022. He made his first Grand Slam final and won his first Grand Slam Doubles title at the Australian Open. He also won an ATP 500 singles tournament in Washington D.C., his second tournament win on American soil.

Kyrgios has been sidelined with knee issues after a cyst was found growing on his meniscus. He’ll now miss time due to a freak laceration on his foot during a scary situation.

The 127th French Open is set to begin on May 28. Nick Kyrgios will not be there, which means there will be that little bit less flair and drama that he is so accustomed to bringing to big tournaments. Horsfall said Kyrgios could be ready within the month, just in time for the start of grass season on the tour.