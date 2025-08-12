As she continues to recover from her groin injury, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is embracing anything that can help her remain optimistic. Possibly even a song from Taylor Swift.

Clark has kept her head up despite her tough ordeal, which has dampened what was supposed to be an outstanding sophomore year. She has only played 13 games this season due to her groin injury and an earlier quadriceps injury.

But the Fever star was given a jolt of joy after it was announced on Monday that Swift will finally guest on the “New Heights” podcast of her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and his brother, former NFL star Jason Kelce.

“We’re about to do a f****** podcast!” declared Swift in the announcement video posted on Instagram.

The 23-year-old Clark couldn't help but leave a highly profound comment.

“AHHHHHHH!!!!!! LFGGGGGG,” said the reigning Rookie of the Year.

Swift's “New Heights” episode will premiere on Wednesday. Fans have long been requesting the pop icon's guesting since she and Kelce started dating in 2023. The clamor grew louder over the past few months until the NFL brothers couldn't—pause for suspense—shake it off.

Clark is a proud Swiftie, even watching the “Eras Tour” twice at Lucas Oil Stadium when it made its stop in Indianapolis in November. She met Swift and Kelce, who then invited her to watch a game of the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Fever playmaker shared that fans at the “Eras Tour” also took pictures of her and gave her friendship bracelets, which caught her off guard, as reported by Time Magazine's Sean Gregory.

“People are just going crazy that I’m there. I thought people would be so in their own world, ready to see Taylor, and it was just completely the opposite,” said Clark, whose return to action remains unclear.

Now, who wants to start a petition for a joint guesting of Swift and Clark on “New Heights?”