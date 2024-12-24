Fans who were tuning in to watch Fresno State football face off against Northern Illinois in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl probably assumed they were watching the premiere episode of “ESPN after Dark.” The Worldwide Leader in Sports made a regrettable graphics mistake on Monday, adding an unfortunate letter to Fresno State's name, Bulldogs, via Awful Announcing.

What was supposed to be a family-friendly matchup in the Gem State instead became a powerful reminder that inexplicable blunders do still in fact happen on live television. Someone is being called into the boss' office, if they are not already cleaning out their desk. There is no record of an FBS team, or any for that matter, with the name “Bulldongs.”

But do not be surprised if Fresno State fans start wearing the nickname as a badge of honor.

Expand Tweet

The outcome of the bowl game, which resulted in a 28-20 double overtime victory for Northern Illinois, is of course being overshadowed by the spelling error. One has to wonder if this is merely a marketing ploy designed to draw some more eyeballs to a Group of Five showdown that was likely lacking appeal for most of the country, and non-bettors.

Perhaps the viral graphic was not needed to add excitement, though, as viewers were treated to a comeback win by one of the year's most celebrated underdogs. The Huskies overcame a 10-point deficit, survived a missed 35-yard field goal late (the Bulldogs missed one themselves as time expired in regulation) and freshman George Dimopoulos connected with fellow wide receiver Dane Pardridge for the eventual game-winning score. It was a wild ending befitting of an unintentionally wild broadcast.

Fresno State football can use a fresh start

Northern Illinois (8-5) caps off its 2024 campaign, which is highlighted by a monumental road upset over Notre Dame, with its second bowl win in a row. Quarterback Josh Holst threw for 182 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while also notching 65 rushing yards. The team has much to celebrate after a resilient season.

For Fresno State football, however, the Potato Bowl is an appropriate ending to an uneven showing this year. With starting QB Mikey Keene transferring to Michigan, Joshua Wood was entrusted to lead the Bulldogs in Boise's Albertsons Stadium. He was 16-of-23 passing for 180 yards and had two total TDs. Bryson Donelson enjoyed a productive day out of the backfield, rushing for 82 yards and a score (5.5 yards per carry). But unsurprisingly, the most impressive offensive player proved to be All-Mountain West First-Team WR Mac Dalena– six catches for 118 yards.

Like ESPN, though, Fresno State (6-7) could not quite put everything together. Tim Skipper loses his final game as interim head coach, as Matt Entz gets set to take over the program. Hopefully, he can quiet some of the laughter with a successful offseason.