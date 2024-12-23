The Michigan football team has landed a commitment from Fresno State transfer quarterback Mikey Keene. Keene started his career in 2021 at UCF, and he will now be going to his third school. The Wolverines are bringing in the number one player in the 2025 class, QB Bryce Underwood, so the offseason competition between these two should be a good one.

“BREAKING: Fresno State transfer QB Mikey Keene has Committed to Michigan, he tells @on3sports,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 5’11 195 QB has totaled 8,245 yards & 65 TDs in his college career thus far 1 year of eligibility remaining.”

There is definitely a chance that Bryce Underwood is good enough to start for the Michigan football team on day one, but the Wolverines wanted to bring in a bridge QB. Mikey Keene is just what they were looking for.

Michigan knows that Underwood is their future, but it usually doesn’t go well if you throw a true freshman in with the Wolves from day one. Keene will be a good bridge QB that should be able to handle the offense, and Underwood will definitely still get meaningful playing time during his freshman year if he doesn't end up starting.

Keene started his career at UCF and played for the Knights for two seasons before transferring to Fresno State. This past season, Keene was 277/393 for 2,892 yards, 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

One big plus about this commitment for Michigan is that Keene is familiar with new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey as the two of them were at UCF at the same time. Keene knows the offensive style that Lindsey will run and he will be able to help Underwood get acclimated.

Who knows at this point who will end up starting at QB for the Michigan football team next year, but this commitment from Mikey Keene is an important one for the Wolverines for a lot of reasons. Michigan’s QB room for next season is looking solid.