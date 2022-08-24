Frigg Reveal: New Tower of Fantasy Simulacrum revealed

Tower of Fantasy did the big Frigg reveal as the newest simulacrum to be featured in the game’s limited-time Special Order banner.

Frigg Release Date: September 1, 2022

Frigg and her weapon Balmung will be arriving with their very-own limited-time Special Order banner with the Simulacrum Frigg release date set on September 1, 2022.

Frigg wields Balmung, an Ice Sword that is shaped and plays like a katana. She has the DPS resonance and is rated A for both Shatter and Charge – making her a prime candidate for DPS-centric players. This makes Frigg the third Ice SSR character in the game. She is the right hand of the Sage and is an Angel of Clemency, loyal to her master unconditionally.

Information about Frigg and Balmung is still limited for the Global Release with the reveal, but here is some information we can scrounge from the Chinese release of the character (source):

Frigg x Balmung Base Stats

Attack – 16

Resistance – N/A

HP – 1010

Critical – 12

Frigg x Balmung Passives

Ice Shell – Fully charged weapons will Freezes target for 2 seconds and freezes the target for 6 seconds. Breaking the ice shell deals extra damage equal to 151% of ATK. While frostbitten, target’s weapon accumulation rate down 50%.

Frozen Domain – After using the skill fimbulwinter, a large field of ice will be placed in your place, extending 25 second. Inside the ice field, dodge attacks are not consumed when using Frigg’s weapon and gain the Frozen Domain effect when using the Ice weapon, increasing 15% ATK of Bang and 25% Attenuate.

Weapon Advancements

Level 1 – Receive 1 frostiness points every time you take damage 550% × ATK in Frost Domain. Can accumulate up to 10 Frost points.

When Frost Domain ends, fog point × ATK × 95% Explosion damage will be dealt to all enemies in the Frost Domain. After leaving the Frost Domain, lost 1 corrosion point after each 3 second.

Level 2 – 16% increase HP Basics of current weapons.

Level 3 – Increase the corrosion limit 15. When using the icy weapon launch skill in the frozen domain, deal damage equal to 25% ATK × (current corrosion +5) for all targets in the icy domain.

Level 4 – 32% increase in ATK Basics of current weapons.

Level 5 – When using icy weapons in the Frozen Zone will lbreak the shields and inflicts flying hit × ATK of frost × 35% bonus damage (if target cannot be frozen, double damage dealt).

Level 6 – Achieve 15 Frost points while in the ice rink grant the additional Frozen Domain II effect: when using an Ice weapon, increase 25% ATK of Bang.