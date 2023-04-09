ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

Israel Adesanya had one of the coldest knockout celebrations in history after he left Alex Pereira lifeless on the mat to close out UFC 287.

After getting the KO, Izzy made sure to take out his invisible bow and arrow to make sure his opponent was down and out. Three arrows, one for each defeat he’s suffered at the hands of Pereira over his career.

ADESANYA GETS ONE BACK! HE KNOCKS PEREIRA OUT COLD! 😱 #UFC287 pic.twitter.com/P01reBg6je — UFC (@ufc) April 9, 2023

Not only did he celebrate in the moment, Israel Adesanya also took to twitter to immortalize the cold snapshot of him firing the final arrow into a downed Pereira. He even included a caption as cold as the photo as he left his opponent frozen still after he finished him off.

The win meant the world to Adesanya, who sent out a message to everyone watching at home to chase their ultimate happiness like he was able to do after years of waiting to finally beat his longtime rival.

“Listen to me. I hope everyone of you behind the screens and inside this arena can feel this level of happiness just one time in your life. … But guess what, you’ll never feel this level of happiness if you don’t go for something your whole life. … If you stay down, you will never get that resolve.”

Israel Adesanya has been waiting over 7 years to cut this promo #UFC287 pic.twitter.com/l7dvBgfo6S — Kevin Thang (@Skip2MyJays) April 9, 2023

Israel Adesanya finally exorcised his demons after Pereira managed to deal him a third loss in as many fights between them last November. The Last Stylebender had dominated throughout his mixed martial arts and kickboxing career, with Alex Pereira managing to leave the largest blemish on his otherwise immaculate career as one of the best fighters in the world.