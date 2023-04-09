ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

The headline fight for UFC 287 did not disappoint. On the line for Israel Adesanya was a shot at both regaining the Middleweight belt and exorcising his demons in the form of Alex Pereira. He didn’t disappoint.

With his back towards the fence, Izzy caught Pereira with a vicious right hook and then went in for the kill. He followed it up with one of the coldest celebrations in UFC history:

Israel Adesanya is cold!!! Man KOed Periera and used his celebration while watching him struggle on the canvass! Izzy!😂🇳🇬 #UFC287https://t.co/jy2xZylZ9S — Okon ‘Ediye’ Nya (@iamOkon) April 9, 2023

Athletes from other sports had to give it up for Adesanya reinforcing himself as still one of the best in his own field.

Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray claims he called it. He also shouted out Izzy for his bow and arrow celly, something the man known as the “Blue Arrow” isn’t afraid to whip out on a hot shooting night himself.

I KNEW YOU WOULD DOIT @stylebender — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) April 9, 2023

🏹🏹🏹 — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) April 9, 2023

Timberwolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns was at a loss for words with the quick strike finish, using a blush emoji and tagging the now two-time UFC Middleweight Champion.

Los Angeles Clippers swingman Paul George staked his belief in Israel Adesanya before UFC 287 kicked off, calling for Izzy to regain his belt over Alex Pereira.

Adesanya also had the support of several Nigerian NBA players who were beaming with pride on Twitter.

STYLE BENDERRRRR 🇳🇬 — Josh Okogie (@CallMe_NonStop) April 9, 2023

🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 we back up! — Chimezie Metu™ (@Chimezie_Metu) April 9, 2023

Right hand from the gods 🇳🇬 #UFC287 Izzy — Precious Achiuwa (@PreciousAchiuwa) April 9, 2023

After three separate combat defeats to Alex Pereira dating back to Adesanya’s kickboxing days in 2016, the Last Stylebender finally finished the man who previously had his number.

Izzy celebration and emotional speech after the KO were both a testament to how badly he wanted the victory, one that catapults him back atop the UFC.