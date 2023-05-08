Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Enter inside a giant tank once more and reclaim what is yours. Here are the details for Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

Fuga Melodies of Steel 2 Release Date: May 11, 2023

The game comes out on May 11, 2023. It is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Fuga Melodies of Steel 2 Gameplay

Much like its prequel, this game is a turn-based RPG with some management elements. Players take control of a group of survivors onboard a gigantic tank, which they will use to fight against enemies. In a typical turn-based RPG manner, the player takes turns with the enemy in attacking. Their turns are decided by the game’s improved Timeline Battle System, which dictates the battle’s turn order. The player can then give orders to the Tank’s various turrets, which have different attacks based on which character is manning the guns.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Instead of a Soul Cannon, the tank the player controls instead has the Managarm. This new weapon, much like the Soul Cannon, can deal devastating damage to the enemy. Of course, this damage comes at a price. The Managarm requires the life force of one of the Tank’s crew members to fire. Unlike the Soul Cannon, however, which causes the death of the sacrificed crew member, the Managarm incapacitated the crew member instead, rendering them unusable until the next intermission phase.

These intermission phases are part of the game’s overhauled path system, which allows players to dictate their path across the battlefield. The game also introduces an Airship, which gives the player more choices when it comes to their paths. Not only that, but they also introduced a whole new Judgement system, which affects the gameplay in various ways. Players can either go down the path of Empathy or Resolution. Empathy values the player doing actions that care for the crew, while Resolution values actions that prioritize the objective. The choices the player makes on and off the battlefield affects these values, which in turn affects the story.

There are also other overhauled systems that improve the gameplay of the previous game, such as dungeon diving, granting the wishes of the crew and more.

Fuga Melodies of Steel 2 Story

The game’s story happens a year after the events of the first game. After defeating the Berman Empire aboard their tank the Taranis, the children, led by Malt, are now living in the peace they fought hard for. That is until the children had to help the Pharoah in investigating the Taranis. During their investigation, the Taranis suddenly came alive and goes haywire, leaving a trail of death and rampage in its wake. With some of their group still inside the tank, Malt has no choice but to board their erstwhile enemy, the dread tank Tarascus. Malt and his crew must now chase after the Taranis, rescue their friends, and put a stop to its rampage.

Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.