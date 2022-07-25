FunPlus Phoenix overcame defending champions OpTic Gaming during the semi-finals and took Game 5 of the Grand Finals against Paper Rex to become the VCT Masters winners, making them the top team in the EMEA region, and just behind OpTic Gaming by 50 points in being the world’s top team.

FunPlus Phoenix went 3-1 in the lower bracket final against OpTic Gaming of North America and 3-2 against Paper Rex of the Asia Pacific to win the VCT Masters Stage 2 Copenhagen trophy, crowning them as the true idols of the competition. Thanks to their win, they are now up 1,200 points in the global circuit points leaderboards, just 50 points behind OpTic Gaming, making them the second-highest team in the world in terms of circuit points.

FunPlus Phoenix wasn’t completely dominant in Stage 2. In the group stage, they were on the brink of elimination when they had to play a Decider Match against Northeption, which they thankfully won 2-0. Then, the team lost 2-0 against Fnatic in the very first round of the playoffs, which must have been the alarm FPX needed to wake up their inner demons. From there on, FPX would go on to dominate, defeating DRX, the team that forced FPX to play a do-or-die match, and Fnatic in the lower bracket.

FPX would then 3-1 OpTic Gaming to show that they are the better team compared to the last VCT Masters winners, and then capped off their dominance with a 3-2 win over Paper Rex. Their momentum was so strong that they almost won Game 1 of the Finals without losing a map.

Now, people would wonder if OpTic could have won Reykjavik Masters had FunPlus Phoenix been able to compete.

With the results of VCT Masters Stage 2 Copenhagen, the Champions battlefield has now locked in its Circuit Points participants.

VCT 2022 Champions Qualified Teams (through Circuit Points):

OpTic Gaming

XSET

FunPlus Phoenix

Fnatic

LOUD

Leviatan

DRX

ZETA DIVISION

Paper Rex

XERXIA

Six more teams will qualify to VCT 2022 Champions Istanbul through the Last Chance Qualifiers. For a list of teams headed to that tournament, click here.