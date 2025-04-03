Even video games like Assassin's Creed Shadows are joining in on the New York Yankees' Torpedo Bat fun, poking fun at the team's offensive success to start the season. The game already launched, but the social media team is still promoting the game while having fun during the MLB Season. Without further ado, let's take a look!

Assassin's Creed Shadows Pokes fun at New York Yankees' Torpedo Bat With New “Katana”

If the @Yankees can upgrade their bats, then we can upgrade our katana! 🏏⚔️😂 pic.twitter.com/8mufKgWrQn — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) April 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

The official Assassin's Creed Shadows X page posted a hilarious tweet of their new “Torpedo Katana”. According to the post, the weapon:

Is 40% more effective in knocking off heads

Deals +35% Damage to enemies that wear Heavy Armor

And has a 55% higher chance of slicing enemies clean in half with every swing.

“If the Yankees can upgrade their bats, then we can upgrade our katana”, reads the post on X. Obviously, the post is just a joke, and there's no Torpedo Katana in the actual game. But it's a pretty fun way to promote the game while keeping up with trends.

The craze began during the Yankees' 3-win stretch over the Milwaukee Brewers to start the season. Overall, the team scored 36 runs in three games, including 20 and 12 in their last two, respectively. And just like that, many became curious about the new Torpedo bat used by some Yankees players.

Since then, everyone has been trying to find out if these bats are legal, and what makes them so special. Even though several other Yankees players, who didn't use the torpedo bats, also played well against the Brewers, everyone became so focused on one piece of equipment. It took the league by storm.

Of course, the Yankees' offense has come back to Earth since the month began. While they scored five runs in their first game against Arizona, they only managed to earn three in their second. But Ubisoft was able to jump in on the wagon just before the joke got old. At the time of writing, the post earned over 80,000 views and counting.

We wonder what other marketing tactics the team at Ubisoft has under their sleeves. They recently ratioed Elon Musk on his own website, and even received an endorsement from New York Knick's C Karl-Anthony Towns. Whoever's running the social media account certainly deserves some credit, and maybe even a raise.

Lastly, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.