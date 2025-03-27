Assassins Creed Shadows has been a huge success for Ubisoft, but it never hurts to receive some praise from a popular NBA player like Karl-Anthony Towns. The Knicks' center recently took to social media to promote the game earlier this week. So, what the does the 5x All-Star think about Ubisoft's latest endeavor in the AC series?

Karl-Anthony Towns Teams Up with Ubisoft to Promote Assassin's Creed Shadows

Teamed up with @assassinscreed for #AssassinsCreedShadows so I could live out my Samurai dream 🥷🔥🇯🇵 Check out some BTS to see my passion for gaming come to life! #ad #assassinscreedshadows pic.twitter.com/6paudcVvDf — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) March 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Karl-Anthony Towns partnered with Ubisoft to promote Assassins Creed Shadows in a new advertisement. In the video, the Knicks' Center spoke about his experience with the game.

“I wanted to live my Samurai dreams. To have that kind of brute strength, that finesse, that talent, and be able to slice through my enemies,” said Towns. This is in reference to one of the game's protagonists, Yasuke. The samurai fights through waves of enemies using his brute strength and sword skills.

“It was cool to live out my ninja dreams as well,” Towns added, in reference to Fujibayashi Naoe, the game's other protagonist. She plays more similarly to the series' roots, as she'll assassinate enemies using stealth tactics. “She has so many tools at her disposal, it's just so fun to have two playstyles.”

Furthermore, Towns also spoke about the game's setting, which takes place in Japan. “Being in Japan is something that is hard to explain in words, it needs to be experienced first hand. But Assassins Creed got close with it. I think this game captures it pretty well.”

Lastly, he spoke about his favorite weapon in the game. “My favorite was definitely the katana. It was fun to have those moments where I get to establish my dominance.”

Towns also tweeted earlier this week about his experience with the game by getting it early.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is officially out! 🔥 Got to play early and trust me—it’s something special. If you know me, you know I’m a huge AC fan, and Shadows takes it to another level. Intense action, epic storytelling, and a world that pulls you in.#assassinscreedshadows #ad… pic.twitter.com/bkhuYsdcIp — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) March 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

The official post reads: “Assassin's Creed Shadows is official out! Got to play early and trust me-it's something special. If you know me, you know I'm a huge AC fan, and Shadows takes it to another level. Intense action, epic storytelling, and a world that pulls you in.”

Obviously, these posts are all part of a series of ads to promote the game. Does Karl-Anthony Towns really like Assassin's Creed Shadows? It doesn't really matter. But him promoting the game on social channels is a marketing strategy to push sales. Regardless, Ubisoft has a big-name player promoting their game, which never hurts.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.