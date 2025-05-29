May 29, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET

The College Football 26 Reveal Trailer dropped today, and EA Sports revealed new gameplay details like new plays, new player types and abilities, real real coaches, and much more. Furthermore, College Football 26 seeks to improve returning gameplay features like Wear & Tear, Stadium Pulse, and AI behavior. Overall, there's a lot to unpack, so let's get right to it!

College Football 26 Reveal Trailer Shows New Gameplay Improvements

Today, EA Sports released their reveal trailer for College Football, alongside a blog of the game's biggest improvements this year. Overall, EA confirmed the addition of over 2,700 plays to go along with the thousands of real athletes appearing in the game. Furthermore, the game features real coaches, and will implement over 300 coaching styles into the game.

Other big improvements include the addition of 10 new archetypes and 84 new player abilities. And speaking of players, CFB lets you customize the Wear & Tear system to your preference.

Lastly, in terms of gameplay, College Football 26 adds enhanced AI along with dynamic play-calling adjustments. Other improvements include blocking and coverage, and the developers added a new Dynamic Substitution feature along with custom zones to give players more control.

Presentation matters just as much, and CFB 26 seeks to go above and beyond last year's title. This year, College Football 26 ups the presentation.

Stadium Pulse returns with new challenges such as:

Clock distortion

Extreme Screen Shake

Rattled HUDs in Rivalry and Playoff Games

Additionally, EA is adding 160 new school-specific chants, 10 PA Tracks (including Metallica's “Enter Sandman”), and much more. And to everyone's excitement, it seems there'll be more mascots in this year's game, as we see Iowa's Herky the Hawk in some screenshots.

In terms of commentary teams, Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis, and Jesse Palmer return along with Desmond Howard and David Pollack. Overall, there's no shortage of personalities to commentate over your games in CFB 26.

Of course, you'll be able to enjoy all of these new features and updates in a variety of modes like Dynasty, Road To Glory, Road To College Football Playoff, and Ultimate Team. But while we'll hear more about those modes soon, here's a few noteworthy details from EA Sports' newest blog.

Dynasty – Adds a new Dynamic Dealbreakers mechanic to avoid transfers and maintain your team chemistry. Furthermore, you can still upload your own program via Team Builder

Road To Glory – From the sound of it, your high school experience in Road To Glory's high school experience is now a bit longer. According to EA Sports, you'll “Start in high school” and “build your highlight tape”. Hopefully, this means a longer high school experience for you to develop in.

Road To The College Football Playoff – EA is adding. new online progression format for you to compete across different consoles with.

Ultimate Team – New Programs, quality of life improvements, etc.

Overall, that includes all the major details from the College Football 26 Reveal Trailer. We look forward to hearing more as we get closer to the launch date. But for now, we're excited for another year of College Football. College Football 26 marks a very important entry in the series, one that we hope brings massive improvements. But we also know, that as an annual release title, we shouldn't have unrealistic expectations.

