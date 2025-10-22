EA Sports will continue to exclusively produce NFL video games, as they extended their licensing deal with the professional Football League until 2030. That means EA Sports Madden NFL will continue to remain the only NFL video game which features all 32 teams and players. What does this mean for EA and NFL, and what does it mean for casual gamers with an affinity for sports games?

EA Sports, NFL Licensing Deal Extended Until 2030

Today, the NFL announced an “expanded, multi-year” agreement with EA Sports, giving them exclusive rights to produce NFL simulation video games. The deal lasts until 2030, which means EA Sports can continue to produce Madden games with no competition from other developers.

EA Sports acquired the right initially in 2005 to prevent other companies from producing their own NFL games. For example, NFL 2K5, the last NFL game from 2K, sold for a lower price, and offered an arguably better experience. Other companies also tried making their own NFL video games, such as:

NFL Fever Series (Microsoft Game Studios)

NFL Gameday (989 Sports)

NFL Blitz (Midway Games)

& More

With the licensing deal extended, it'll be even longer until we potentially see other companies make NFL games.

Of course, this doesn't matter to either party, who will both profit from this deal. With Madden NFL remaining the only NFL simulation video game, EA Sports has no competition. Therefore, most casual gamers and sports fans will have no choice but to get Madden, or have no NFL game at all.

The NFL also benefits from this deal, as they're surely compensated well. While we don't have the exact numbers, whatever EA offers is more than worth it for the League.

What this means for Sports Video Games?

Unfortunately, an exclusive deal between EA Sports and the NFL will seemingly only benefit the two mentioned parties. Fans who wanted to try an NFL from another video game developer will have to wait longer.

Furthermore, the exclusive licensing deal prevents other developers from creating their own NFL games. And with EA as the exclusive rights holder, they'll make massive profits every year from selling Madden games and MUT content. So at this point, they'll continually be able to pay for exclusive rights, because of that exclusivity.

Nevertheless, it looks like we're stuck with Madden for the next five years, for better, or more likely, for worse.

Nevertheless, it looks like we're stuck with Madden for the next five years, for better, or more likely, for worse.