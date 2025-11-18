After the Dallas Cowboys beat the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football, 33-16, it was also an emotional game, memorializing the life of Marshawn Kneeland, who passed away earlier this month. As the Cowboys look to carry Kneeland's legacy, the team looks to put their heart out on the field for the rest of the season, as head coach Brian Schottenheimer speaks on the upcoming game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

There's no denying that next Sunday's outing will be one circled on every fan's calendar, as every time Dallas takes on Philadelphia, it's a must-watch game. Scottenheimer would say Tuesday that he sees Sunday as “another championship opportunity,” according to Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News.

“Brian Schottenheimer said they’ll take each week as they go,” Hoyt wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “This Sunday’s game against the Eagles is another championship opportunity, he said. But after watching the film, there was optimism.”

“There are a lot of things to be excited about,” Schottenheimer said.

Brian Schottenheimer on being “proud” of the Cowboys amidst tough time

On top of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throwing four touchdowns against the Raiders on Monday, it was a full team effort in the win, an aspect that the team loved to see to honor their fallen teammate. Schottenheimer, after the game, was understandably emotional, expressing how “proud” he is of the locker room for banding together amidst a difficult time, according to NFL.com.

“So proud of these guys,” Schottenheimer said. “The way that they grieved, cried, laughed, but they wanted to honor him, and we're not done honoring him. He's a part of our family forever. These past 11 days have been really tough. I'm proud of those guys because of just the way they played today. They played with Marshawn's play style.”

“It's galvanized us forever,” Schottenheimer continued. “We'll always be tight, but this has really brought us together, brothers for life.”

At any rate, Dallas is now at a 4-5 record, second in the NFC East, looking to stack more wins to hopefully get to playoff contention, but with an upcoming matchup against the reigning Super Bowl champions in the Eagles, it will be a tough game.