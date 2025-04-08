A new MLB 9 Innings 25 Update adds historical players like Derek Jeter, Joe DiMaggio, and more. Furthermore, the new update brings with it updated rosters, schedules, and uniforms. Additionally, this new update adds new limited time-rewards to celebrate the start of a new season. Without further ado, let's dive right in and see everything new in the latest MLB 9 Innings 25 Update.

MLB 9 Innings 25 Update Adds Derek Jeter, New Rewards & More

The new MLB 9 Innings 25 Update adds all of the following content to the game:

New Historic MLB Players

Derek Jeter – New York Yankees

– New York Yankees Adrian Beltre – Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox, Texas Rangers

– Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox, Texas Rangers Joe DiMaggio – New York Yankees

– New York Yankees Satchel Paige – Various Negro League Teams / Cleveland Indians, St. Louis Browns, Kansas City Athletics

– Various Negro League Teams / Cleveland Indians, St. Louis Browns, Kansas City Athletics Kirby Puckett – Minnesota Twins

Authentic MLB Action

New rosters, schedules, and team information for all 30 teams in the MLB

Opening Day Rewards & Events

Until April 30th, players can select four top-tier items just for logging in. Overall, some of the items include: Signature Player Team Selective Prime Pack

Opening Road Event Offers up to five Signature Players and a Team Selective Diamond Prime Pack for progressing along three unique reward pathways.



Two of the new Historic Players include Derek Jeter and Joe DiMaggio. Both players have won a combined 14 World Series, which is more than the St. Louis Cardinals, who have the most World Series Wins (after the Yankees) with 11. There's not much to say about these two that haven't been said, but they're worthy of being Historic Players in 9 Innings 25.

Adrian Beltre started his MLB Career in 1998, but he really made waves in the latter half of his career. From 2010-2018, Beltre earned 4 All-Star nods along with three Golden Gloves and Silver Slugger Awards. Before that, he only had one Golden Glove and Silver Slugger award to his name. Beltre's career really hit off during his time with the Texas Rangers, who ended up retiring his number after his career ended.

Satchel Paige played in the Negro Leagues for 20 years before entering the MLB. In his first year with the Indians, he made it to the World Series, where he became the first Negro Leagues pitcher to pitch in the World Series. 12 years after his retirement Paige played once more, signing a one-game deal with the Kansas City Athletics.

Lastly, Kirby Puckett played his whole 12-year career with the Minnesota Twins. During that time, he was a 10x All-Star who helped the team win two World Series. His latter victory was the more emotional one, as he hit the game-winning home-run in Game Six of the 1991 World Series. Furthermore, Puckett earned various rewards in his career, including six Golden Glove & Silver Sluggers.

But even though the update adds historic players, the developers added updated rosters, schedules, and team info. Plus, if you log in before the 30th of April (2025), you'll receive new rewards. Take advantage of these events as you enjoy the new update!

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the latest MLB 9 Innings 25 update. We hope you enjoy collecting new Signature Player Items while the events still last. Furthermore, we can't wait to head out onto the field with newly updated rosters, schedules, and team info.

Lastly, for more gaming and MLB news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.