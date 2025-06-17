MLB The Show 25 Update 15 has arrived, with patch notes detailing fixes across several modes. RTTS, Stadium Creator, Online Home Run Derby, and more all received some love. And in addition to a Gameplay fix, the patch updates several player models and equipment. Lastly, it also adds a fix to Diamond Dynasty. But without further ado, let's look at the full MLB The Show 25 Update 15 Patch Notes.
MLB The Show 25 Update 15 Patch Notes
MLB The Show 25 Game Update 15 and server update is set to deploy at 4 AM PT on 6/16/25 on all platforms.
Notes are here: https://t.co/QqLgGnFxe5
Thank you!
— MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) June 16, 2025
Gameplay:
- Fixed a bug where a blank screen could show when substituting a pitcher in head-to-head modes.
Road to the Show:
- Fixed a freeze that could occur after receiving a college offer during the MLB Combine.
Stadium Creator:
- Fixed a bug where users could break the foul line territory restraints.
Online Home Run Derby:
- Fixed a bug where the wrong Home Run count is shown in the results.
- Additionally, fixed incorrect “0” being shown next to a player’s name.
Updated player models:
- Scott Barlow
- Jake Bird
- Jon Berti
- Jeff Brigham
- Aaron Bummer
- Junior Caminero
- Matt Chapman
- Dylan Cease
- Danny Coulombe
- Garrett Crochet
- Nate Eaton
- Caleb Ferguson
- Robert Garcia
- Ian Hamilton
- Codi Heuer
- Brady House
- Carlos Narvaez
- Bailey Ober
- Josh Palacios
- Nick Pivetta
- Tanner Rainey
- Jim Rice
- Joe Ryan
- Matt Strahm
- Josh Smith
- Collin Snider
- Cole Sulser
- Gleyber Torres
- Lou Trivino
- Jesus Tinoco
- Luke Weaver
- Ryan Weathers
- Forrest Whitley
- Cole Winn
- Jacob Wilson
- Angel Zerpa
Updated equipment models:
- Adidas Adizero 2.0 Cleats
- Adidas Adizero Edge Plus Cleats
- Franklin Cotton Candy Batting Gloves
- Franklin Father’s Day Gloves CFX Pro
- Under Armour Cleats UA Mid
- Victus Bat BWITT7
Diamond Dynasty:
- Added team filtering for Diamond Quest rewards
Overall, that wraps up everything from the MLB The Show 25 Update 15 Patch Notes. Furthermore, we hope this update improves your experience. Overall, the update itself is quite small, only making a small fix or two for each mode. Nevertheless, these fixes add up over time in an effort to produce a better quality game.
But the update's main focus seems to be on updating player models and equipment. Essentially, 36 players, along with six pieces of equipment all saw an update in the newest patch.
Lastly, we can expect to see more updates in the future as the MLB season continues. From gameplay improvements to player model updates, MLB The Show 25 is still going to receive some more polish in the future.
For more gaming and MLB news, visit ClutchPoints. Subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.