MLB The Show 25 Update 15 has arrived, with patch notes detailing fixes across several modes. RTTS, Stadium Creator, Online Home Run Derby, and more all received some love. And in addition to a Gameplay fix, the patch updates several player models and equipment. Lastly, it also adds a fix to Diamond Dynasty. But without further ado, let's look at the full MLB The Show 25 Update 15 Patch Notes.

MLB The Show 25 Update 15 Patch Notes

MLB The Show 25 Game Update 15 and server update is set to deploy at 4 AM PT on 6/16/25 on all platforms. Notes are here: https://t.co/QqLgGnFxe5 Thank you! — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) June 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Gameplay:

Fixed a bug where a blank screen could show when substituting a pitcher in head-to-head modes.

Road to the Show:

Fixed a freeze that could occur after receiving a college offer during the MLB Combine.

Stadium Creator:

Fixed a bug where users could break the foul line territory restraints.

Online Home Run Derby:

Fixed a bug where the wrong Home Run count is shown in the results.

Additionally, fixed incorrect “0” being shown next to a player’s name.

Updated player models:

Scott Barlow

Jake Bird

Jon Berti

Jeff Brigham

Aaron Bummer

Junior Caminero

Matt Chapman

Dylan Cease

Danny Coulombe

Garrett Crochet

Nate Eaton

Caleb Ferguson

Robert Garcia

Ian Hamilton

Codi Heuer

Brady House

Carlos Narvaez

Bailey Ober

Josh Palacios

Nick Pivetta

Tanner Rainey

Jim Rice

Joe Ryan

Matt Strahm

Josh Smith

Collin Snider

Cole Sulser

Gleyber Torres

Lou Trivino

Jesus Tinoco

Luke Weaver

Ryan Weathers

Forrest Whitley

Cole Winn

Jacob Wilson

Angel Zerpa

Updated equipment models:

Adidas Adizero 2.0 Cleats

Adidas Adizero Edge Plus Cleats

Franklin Cotton Candy Batting Gloves

Franklin Father’s Day Gloves CFX Pro

Under Armour Cleats UA Mid

Victus Bat BWITT7

Diamond Dynasty:

Added team filtering for Diamond Quest rewards

Overall, that wraps up everything from the MLB The Show 25 Update 15 Patch Notes. Furthermore, we hope this update improves your experience. Overall, the update itself is quite small, only making a small fix or two for each mode. Nevertheless, these fixes add up over time in an effort to produce a better quality game.

But the update's main focus seems to be on updating player models and equipment. Essentially, 36 players, along with six pieces of equipment all saw an update in the newest patch.

Lastly, we can expect to see more updates in the future as the MLB season continues. From gameplay improvements to player model updates, MLB The Show 25 is still going to receive some more polish in the future.

Lastly, for more gaming and MLB news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.