MLB The Show 25 Review Scores are starting to surface, but what do critics think of the game? The latest MLB The Show title features a similar experience from previous titles, but with new gameplay improvements. Furthermore, the game added playable colleges in Road To The Show, made improvements to Franchise, and continues the Negro Leagues Storylines.

MLB The Show 25 Review Scores – 82 on Metacritic



As of March 25th, 2025, MLB The Show 25 currently has an aggregated score of 82 on Metacritic for PlayStation 5. On Xbox Series X, it has an average score of 80 based on two reviews, and on Nintendo Switch there is only one review with a score of 75. The game is currently available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

IGN gave the game a 9/10. In the closing remarks, they said that “the retirement of Sets and Season in Diamond Dynasty have brought much needed life back to MLB The Show 25.”. MLB The Show 25's Diamond Dynasty mode removed Sets and Seasons entirely, allowing players all-year long to earn rewards. However, they believed that Storylines did not live up to its potential.

Forbes gave the game a 9/10. The reviewer praised Diamond Dynasty, especially the new Diamond Quest mode. However, they did note that the visuals were nothing spectacular. Overall, they ended the review, saying that MLB The Show 25 is a “well-fleshed-out game modes that will keep users’ attention for months individually”.

ScreenRant gave the game a 9/10. The reviewer liked the addition of the Amateur Years in Road To The Show. Furthermore, they appreciated the gameplay improvements. However, they felt that Diamond Quest was fun, but “not overly special”, and that DD as a whole will probably require your money if you want the best team. In the end, they believe The Show 25 “proves this series is the best baseball sim on the market”.

Dot ESports gave the game an 8.5/10. They enjoyed the third Season of Negro Leagues Storylines, as well as the improvements to Diamond Dynasty. However, the reviewer felt Franchise mode's additions were lackluster. In the end, they said that it's “the same fun MLB The Show with more minor additions to make it worthwhile year in and year out.”

Dexerto gave the game 4/5 stars, saying the game “takes a strong foundation and adds a few much needed innovations, making it one of the best installments in years.” While they did not overly enjoy Franchise, they enjoyed the additions that go a long way in improving it. But they did enjoy the Colleges and High Schools in RTTS, hoping the feature receives more love in the future.

GamingBolt gave the game an 8/10, saying the game “may not impress hardcore fans expecting deeper changes and better visuals, but it's still a polished effort and the definitive baseball game.” Overall, the developer liked Storylines, Diamond Quest, and the presentation. However, they felt the gameplay stuck too close to the original formula, with little or no changes.

Gamespot gave the game an 8/10, saying it “plays a typically excellent game of baseball”. Overall, the reviewer like the revised progression system in RTTS. Additionally, they enjoyed the new tweaks to fielding, as well as Storylines. However, they felt the Ambush Hitting feature did not make a huge impact. Additionally, they wished there was a player storyline, along with Negro Leagues.

Game Rant gave the game an 8/10. They said that “the sheer amount of content” the game “brings to the table is impressive,” and that, “the core gameplay is a lot of fun”. Furthermore, they enjoyed Diamond Quest, along with all the other content to keep players invested. However, the reviewer noted that the game still feels too similar to its predecessors. Furthermore, they did not feel the graphics “took full advantage of the hardware”.

Gaming Age gave the game a 7/10. They find it difficult to recommend “if you picked up the last few years’ editions”. They felt like Diamond Quest “doesn’t feel all that different from other Diamond Dynasty modes”. The reviewer did enjoy the new Negro Leagues Storyline, but believe the developers “are running out of ideas”. But in the end, they did say the game is a “faithful representation of America's pastime”.

NintendoWorldReport gave the game a 7.5/10. They reviewed the Nintendo Switch version, and while they felt it was fun despite the hardware limitations, “every aspect of it feels compromised on Switch”. Overall, the reviewer enjoyed the changes and improvements to Diamond Dynasty. However, they did not like the graphical presentation or long load times.

MLB The Show 25 Review Score Roundup – Is MLB The Show 25 worth it?

Overall, MLB The Show 25 makes for another solid addition to the series. The Amateur Years experience adds more variety to RTTS, and the removal of Sets & Seasons makes Diamond Dynasty a little more bearable. It still provides a good gameplay experience that fans are familiar with.

The biggest reasons to buy this year's game include improvements to Diamond Dynasty, Negro Leagues, and the Amateur Years in RTTS. However, there's other things to enjoy too, like the new Ambush Hitting and fielding mechanics. Additionally, Franchise received some love this year, especially when it comes to free agency.

But at the same time, The Show 25's new features may not be enough for those expecting to see more improvements. With an annual release every year, do the new improvements justify its price tag? At the time of writing, the game currently has an average user score of 6.2 based on 23 reviews. While too small of a sample number to analyze, it tells us that some feel the changes weren't enough.

Regardless, MLB The Show 25 offers a wide variety of both offline and online modes to keep you invested until the end of the season. From new Storylines, to eight playable colleges, to updates in Franchise, every area received a little love this year. So overall, it still offers a fun experience. If you haven't played the series in some time, The Show 25 seems like a solid pick-up.

