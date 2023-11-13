The new trailer for The Garfield Movie has just been released and it features actor Chris Pratt as the voice of the iconic cat.

Actor Chris Pratt is the new voice of our favorite orange feline in The Garfield Movie.

A new trailer for the film was just released featuring the actor and the legendary cat, according to Variety.

Based on the comic strip created by Jim Davis, the movie preview features new characters, lots of eating, and much more. They include Garfiled's father, Vic, who Samuel L. Jackson voices.

The Garfield Movie with Chris Pratt trailer

Garfield's new trailer shows plenty of glimpses of what's to come in the new film. It looks as though it's an origin story. The orange cat explains how he adopted his owner, John. And it displays tons of images of the cat eating way more than a normal kitty should.

“I apologize in advance. The eating you're about to see will not be pretty. And if you have young children, this would be a good time for them to leave the room,” Pratt (Garfield) discloses.

The new film is directed by Mark Dindal, who also directed Chicken Little and Emperor's New Groove. David Reynolds wrote the script, and Columbia Pictures produced the film.

As for Pratt, it's his first time voicing the character. Before him, Bill Murray was cast in Garfield: The Movie, which debuted in 2004. It also had a sequel that he voiced, Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties, that was released in 2006. Both movies were successful despite negative reception that was mostly critical of the films.

Jim Davis' Garfield went nationwide as a comic strip in 1978, according to Grunge. Since then, it's become a musical, published in numerous book collections, and has become one of the (if not most) famous cats of all time.

The Garfield Movie with Chris Pratt hits theaters on February 16, 2024.