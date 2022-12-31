By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

Gary Payton II was an integral piece of the Golden State Warriors championship run last season, but he was unable to get his championship ring at the beginning of the season as he signed with the Portland Trail Blazers in the off-season. The Blazers made their way to the Chase Center on Friday and it was then that the Warriors presented Payton with his championship ring as well as honoring him with a pregame ceremony.

Gary Payton II gets a tribute video and his championship ring from the Warriors, presented by Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/0yXRkGmb58 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 31, 2022

Throughout the 2022 postseason, Gary Payton put up 6.5 points per game, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 65.9 percent shooting from the field and 53.3 percent from the three-point line. In the Finals against the Boston Celtics, Payton averaged 7.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 59.1 percent from the three-point line. His impact came mostly on the defensive end as one of the Warriors top defenders.

In the off-season, the Blazers were able to lure Gary Payton away from the Warriors with a larger contract than what the Warriors were willing to offer. He has yet to suit up though for the Blazers this season. Payton underwent abdominal surgery in the off-season and was supposed to be ready to play for the start of the season. His return to the court kept getting pushed back although the Blazers seemingly received some good news last week. However, a report surfaced this week saying that Payton had been medically cleared to play but was still working through the mental hurdles involved.

The Blazers have exceeded expectations this season and when Payton is able to make his season debut, they will gain a top-flight defensive player.