By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II has not played for the team since signing with them this past offseason due to abdominal surgery. Without him, the Blazers have treaded water lately after a hot start to the season, as they own a 17-15 record, good enough for the seventh-best in the Western Conference.

However, Blazers fans reportedly won’t have to wait much longer for Payton II to make his season debut, per Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes:

“Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II hopes to make his season debut next week, league sources tell Bleacher Report. The defensive stalwart has been recovering from offseason surgery to a core muscle.”

Payton II, 30, has played six years in the NBA with four different teams. His most notable stint came with the Golden State Warriors last season when he established himself as a devastatingly effective perimeter defender and was a major component of the team’s championship puzzle. Payton averaged 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.3 blocks across 71 games with the Warriors during the 2021-22 campaign. What is almost as impressive as his steals numbers from the previous year is how well he shot the ball from the field. Payton II converted 61.6% of his field goal attempts, an unbelievably efficient clip for a guard.

Blazers fans should be very excited that Payton II will likely soon be in the lineup for the first time. The perimeter defensive chops he brings to the table are unlike anyone else the Blazers have on their roster at this moment in time.