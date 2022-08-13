Get ready to rack your brains in this Genshin Impact 2.8 event, Evermotion Mechanical Painting!

Félix Yogue, a person from the Court of Fontaine, seems to be having some problems…

Evermotion Mechanical Painting

A preview of the gameplay can be found here.

Event Rewards

Players will be able to receive the following rewards by successfully restoring the “Mechanical Painting Parts”:

Primogems

Mora

Weapon Ascension Materials

After successfully piecing the “Evermotion Mechanical Painting”, earn the following rewards:

Primogems

Special Furnishing: Evermotion Mechanical Painting

Character EXP Material

Mora

Event Duration

August 12, 2022 10:00 – August 22, 2022 03:59 (Server Time)

Eligibility

To participate in Evermotion Mechanical Painting, you must:

be Adventure Rank 18 or above

Complete the Archon Quest “Prologue: Act III – Song of the Dragon and Freedom

Event Gameplay

Look for Félix Yogue in Mondstadt City and take part in the “Evermotion Mechanical Painting” event.

Restore the six “Mechanical Painting Parts.” From the first day of the event, a new part that can be restored will unlock every day. A total of six parts need to be restored.

Piece the six Mechanical Painting Parts to put the Evermotion Mechanical Painting together.

Restore “Mechanical Painting Parts”

When restoring the Mechanical Painting Parts, Travelers must adjust different gear components to allow them to interact with one another and activate the Driven Gear component. Select the position, the select the gear and place it in the correct position Restoration is successful when the Driven Gear turns.

Gears on different levels cannot interact directly. You can switch between upper and lower levels to see how to place the gears.

The correct placement of the Duplex Gears allows you to connect and activate the gears on different levels. Duplex Gears can be flipped.

Each column can only fit one gear component. Gears cannot be placed if it overlaps with another gear.

If you encounter difficulties during the restoration, you can check the Painting Setup after a certain period of time for hints on the correct orientation.

Assemble the Evermotion Mechanical Painting

Once all six Mechanical Painting Parts have been restored, you can begin assembling the Evermotion Mechanical Painting. Select Position, then Select Part and rotate it Assembly is successful when all the parts are placed correctly.

Note that if you exit the interface while the Part restoration or Painting combination process is ongoing, the restoration progress will not be saved.

