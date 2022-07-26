Genshin Impact 2.8 Event: Summertime Odyssey

Visit the Golden Apple Archipelago once again with Fischl and many others in Genshin Impact 2.8’s Main Event, Summertime Odyssey!

As summer comes into its own, Fischl receives an important missive and departs with everyone in tow to begin another marvelous sojourn.

Summertime Odyssey

The new event “Summertime Odyssey” has begun! As summer comes into its own, Fischl receives an important missive and departs with everyone in tow to begin another marvelous sojourn…

Event Rewards

Players will be able to receive the following rewards:

Primogems

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Crown of Insight

Character EXP Materials

Character Ascension Materials

Mora

Talent Level-Up Materials

During the event, obtaining 2400 Iridescent Flotsam from event domains and event boat-racing challenges will allow you to invite Fischl to join your party.

Event Duration

Gameplay Duration: 2022/07/15 10:00 – End of Version 2.8 (Server Time)

Event Shop Duration: 2022/07/16 04:00 – End of Version 2.8 (Server Time)

Eligibility

Reach Adventure Rank 32 or above.

Complete Inazuma Chapter II: Prologue “Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves”

Complete Mona’s Story Quest Astrolabos Chapter: Act I. Its Adventure Rank requirement will temporarily be lowered to 32. If you have not completed Mona’s Story Quest, you can enter the event through “Quick Start” in the event page.



Event Overview

Kaedehara Kazuha, Fischl, Mona, and Xinyan will each get their own themed domains. Each of these domain will have puzzles and mechanics related to the respective characters story.

Summertime Odyssey will also have six boat-racing challenges, where the boat has boosts that can power the boat through obstacles.

Iridescent Flotsam will be rewarded for clearing the domains and completing the boat-related challenges. These are also the event currency, which you can use to trade for various rewards, as well as a free Fischl.

Gameplay Details

The Genshin Impact Battle Chronicle has received an update. Now, Travelers can check their event records of “Summertime Odyssey” after experiencing it in the game.

The Teyvat Interactive Map has also been updated to include map pins of the Golden Apple Archipelago.

Surfpiercer

During the Surfpiercer challenge, Travelers must navigate their Waverider and follow the objective markers to pass through golden track banners en route to the final destination.

Your Waverider will gather a certain amount of Piercer’s Drive. Once this charging process is complete, you can activate a more powerful Surfpiercer’s Surge. This ability can have a maximum of 3 stacks.

Use the special Coalesce ability during the challenge to gather all available Piercer’s Drive within a certain AoE.

When you use the Surfpiercer’s Surge, the Waverider will become capable of destroying certain obstacles along the track. you can use this method to find some hidden shortcuts. The destructible obstacles are: small and large composite obstacles, fences, hot air balloons, and small floating towers.

Complete corresponding challenge quests to obtain rewards such as Primogems, Hero’s Wit, Mystic Enhancement Ore, and Mora.

Phantom Realms

During the event, complete specific quests in “Summertime Odyssey” to unlock “Phantom Realms.” Misty Hills, Foggy Vales – Phantom Realms: Unlocks After completing the quest “Summertime Odyssey: II” The Islands’ Stirring Strings – Phantom Realms: Unlocks After completing the quest “Summertime Odyssey: III” Immernachtreich Keep – Phantom Realms: Unlocks After completing the quest “Summertime Odyssey: IV” Temple of the Star Latitudes – Phantom Realms: Unlocks After completing the quest “Summertime Odyssey: V”

During the event, complete the “Initial Exploration” challenge in “Phantom Realms” to unlock “Direct Strike” and carry out the challenges. Complete specific challenges in “Phantom Realms” to obtain rewards such as Primogems, Hero’s Wit, Mystic Enhancement Ore, and Iridescent Flotsam.

Complete the specified challenges in “Phantom Realms” to obtain Iridescent Flotsam. Accumulate a specified number of Iridescent Flotsam to invite “Prinzessin der Verurteilung!” Fischl (Electro)! You can also use Iridescent Flotsam to exchange for rewards such as Crown of Insight, Character Level-Up Materials, and Talent Level-Up Materials from the Event Shop.

When the Event Shop closes, any remaining Iridescent Flotsam in your possession will automatically disappear, and the relevant Event Shop page will also close.

During the event, you will automatically accept the quest “Summertime Odyssey: VI” after completing the quest “Summertime Odyssey: V.” Complete the quests to obtain rewards such as Primogems, Hero’s Wit, and Mora. After the event has ended, you will no longer be able to participate in the “Summertime Odyssey” quest.

Phantom Realm – Misty Hills, Foggy Vales

You can use a special combat skill known as the Flowing Leafslasher in “Misty Hills, Foggy Vales” to deal DMG to opponents within a fixed AoE. Tip: The Flowing Leafslasher will enter CD after being used. During this time, using characters’ Elemental Skills and Bursts or activating certain Talents that provide buffs can decrease Flowing Leafslasher’s CD.

3 types of Verdure will randomly appear during the challenge. Pick up different Verdures to obtain different buffs. Wan-Blue Verdure: Greatly increases your characters’ jumping power and allows Plunging Attacks performed to decrease Flowing Leafslasher’s CD by 0.5 seconds. This buff lasts 12 seconds. Redsmoulder Verdure: DMG dealt by characters is increased by 30%. This Verdure’s effect lasts 8 seconds. Goldsplinter Verdure: Characters’ Elemental Skill and Burst CDs are decreased by 20% by 8 seconds.

Defeat all opponents to complete the challenge.

Phantom Realm – The Islands’ Stirring Strings

Allegro Blooms and Tremolo Florets are present in The Islands’ Stirring Strings.

Activate Allegro Blooms in the correct way to create wind currents that will help you glide around. Fly up, up, and away using the wind currents created by Allegro Blooms and gain this enhancement when performing Plunging Attacks: Unleash a shockwave that deals DMG to opponents in a fixed AoE.

Activate Tremolo Florets in the right way to cause them to release sound waves that deal Physical DMG to opponents in a fixed AoE. Tremolo Florets can effectively attack opponents who are holding shields, strengthened by Elemental buffs, or being shielded.

Defeat all opponents to complete the challenge.

Phantom Realm – Immernachtreich Keep

The Nachtraben’s Regard will randomly descend upon the “Immernachtreich Keep” during combat. Characters will obtain the corresponding buffs after entering the AoE of the Regard.

Three forms of Nachtraben’s Regard exist: Waltz: Summons a night raven to aid in battle. During this time, it will continuously fire Freikugel at nearby opponents for 10 seconds. Unison: Deals AoE Electro DMG to nearby opponents every 2 seconds for 8 seconds. Reprise: The character’s Energy is restored to 100% and the Elemental Burst CD is reset.

Defeat all opponents to complete the challenge.

Phantom Realm – Temple of the Star Latitudes

The temple dome in “Temple of the Star Latitudes” will display key astrological signs. Each of these stars corresponds to one of the mechanism on the ground in the temple. Find the brightest star and activate the mechanism that corresponds to it, and you will perhaps be able to solve the puzzle.

During combat, activating the mechanism that corresponds to the bright star(s) will activate Astral harmonics, which will randomly provide a buff. Subduing Star: Imprisons all opponents currently on the field and increases the DMG they take by 35% for 8 seconds Collapsing Star: When a character collides with an opponent, the latter will immediately be defeated. Lasts 6 seconds. Tidal Star: Applies Hydro to all characters and opponents currently on the field. All Frozen opponents will take 50% more DMG for 8 seconds.

Defeat all opponents to complete the challenge.

Event Shop

During the event, complete the “Phantom Realms” challenges to obtain Iridescent Flotsam. You can also use Iridescent Flotsam to exchange for rewards such as Crown of Insight, Character Level-Up Materials, and Talent Level-Up Materials from teh Event Shop.

In addition, accumulate a specified number of Iridescent Flotsam during the event to invite “Prinzessin der Verurteilung!” Fischl (Electro).

