Leaked Genshin Impact 3.0 Banners has the Best Reruns

We get three new characters who all arrive in these Genshin Impact 3.0 Banners: Tighnari, Collei, and Dori. Strong characters also make reruns this patch.

Tighnari, Genshin Impact’s first Dendro 5-star character, will make his appearance this patch as one of the featured characters. The 4-stars Collei and Dori are also going to be introduced this patch. Interesting reruns are rumored, but not yet confirmed. Reruns of Zhongli and Ganyu are heavily suggested

Note that none of the information below were released via official channels, and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 3.0 Banners

The duration for Genshin Impact 3.0 is currently up in the air. Information suggest that this version will be shorter than usual, and apart from that, it might also have three banners (like in version 1.3). If this is the case, each banner will be 2 weeks long.

First Phase

The first part of Genshin Impact 3.0 will feature Tighnari as the lone 5-star character. As for 4-stars, only Collei was mentioned to be alongside Tighnari.

The new 5 star weapon and Tighnari’s best-in-slot bow Hunter’s Path will be featured in the weapon banner.

Needless to say, if you want to get your hands on a Dendro character as soon as possible, this banner is your best (and only) bet. If you’re willing to wait a little bit thought, a free Collei is scheduled to be given as one of the event rewards this patch. Furthermore, leaks suggest that Tighnari will enter the Standard Banner when it updates in Genshin Impact 3.1. If you’re worried about Sumeru’s puzzles that require Dendro application, keep in mind that Dendro Aether or Lumine, depending on your Traveler, will also be available as you explore Sumeru.

Second Phase

The Genshin Impact 3.0 second phase banners will most likely be shared by Zhongli and Ganyu. If this part is not shared, then both Liyue characters will take up the second and third parts.

Zhongli, as an Archon, is the best shield provider in the game, and if that doesn’t suit your fancy, he can also be a Burst damage dealer. Zhongli also provides great knockback resistance, which matches well with his running mate, Ganyu, who wants to be in Aimed Shot mode most of the time.

Ganyu is one of the best damage dealers in the game. Built properly, she can be a cheat code to melting everything from overworld mobs to the Spiral Abyss enemies. If for some reason you don’t want to build her as a main DPS, she is also usable as a support for Freeze and Melt comps.

Vortex Vanquisher and Amos’ Bow both have a possibility to be the featured 5-stars during this phase.

Third Phase

As said above, there’s a chance that Zhongli or Ganyu will run on the third part instead if they don’t share the second phase. If they do though, the possibility of a third banner is still there.

While there is little information on the featured 5-star for this phase, the candidates are Childe, Hu Tao, Eula, or Albedo. This is purely speculation, and is based off of how long it has been since they were last featured.

Another possibility that was discussed was that a special Anniversary event during this phase, as the game’s second Anniversary will fall close to these dates.

The featured weapon is highly likely to be the weapon tied to the character.

