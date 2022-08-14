Genshin Impact 3.0 Brings Best Change Yet

The Genshin Impact 3.0 update is already stacked: new characters, new element, new region. But it also brings one feature that everybody didn’t know they needed.

Genshin Impact 3.0 Changes

Sprint Changes

For characters with alternate sprints and dashes, a single pixel of elevation most likely means putting a stop to the sprint. While sprinting as Mona, Ayaka, or even just using either Yelan’s or Sayu’s Elemental Skill, you probably know this feeling.

Genshin Impact 3.0 fixes this problem, meaning you can now smoothly sprint and dash, no matter how bumpy the terrain is.

The Reddit thread for this discovery were mostly filled with comments of awe and disbelief:

“This is too good to be true…”

“This […] is f***ing insane.”

“Finally! Now I won’t get stuck on every twig in Sumeru hopefully.”

“Ayaka finally learned how to walk up stairs!”

“Yelan can finally run over a twig on the ground, im so proud of her sobs”

“THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING”

Now, this isn’t the only good change coming to Genshin Impact 3.0, as the Artifact Strongbox will also receive some changes, as well as adding multiple artifacts that will surely make certain aspects of the game more convenient.

Genshin Impact 3.0 Artifact Strongbox

Every 5-star Artifact set that were added to the game before Version 1.2 will be available through the Artifact Strongbox, opening for (hopefully) easier rerolling of your Artifacts which means less farming.

The following 5 star Artifact Sets will be available in the Mystic Offering System after the Genshin Impact 3.0 update:

Heart of Depth

Blizzard Strayer

Lavawalker

Crimson Witch of Flames

Retracing Bolide

Archaic Petra

Maiden Beloved

Viridescent Venerer

Thundersoother

Thundering Fury

Three New Gadgets

The Boon of the Elder Tree

Travelers can now obtain wood materials from nearby trees without hitting them by using this new Gadget.

Ultra-Hot Burner Lamp Test Model

This gadget will consume ore of any type to increase the efficiency of processing food.

Fishing Line Stabilizer

The Fishing Line Stabilizer takes into account how many fish you’ve caught in the past, and will provide various buffs when you are within the Ideal Tension Zone.

