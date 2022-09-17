Genshin Impact 3.1 Event: Hyakunin Ikki Rerun

Genshin Impact 3.1 brings back the fighting tournament event Hyakunin Ikki! Form tag teams from your characters and a selected pool of trial characters to work your way up the gauntlet and earn rewards.

It is said that a free-for-all fighting tournament is held in an unknown guild hall in Inazuma, and that mortals and monsters alike who enjoy combat can take part in it. This tournament is known as Hyakunin Ikki. Form tag teams of two characters and elegantly show off your prowess as a warrior. Get ready to turn the heat up!

Hyakunin Ikki

Event Rewards

Players can earn the following rewards through this event:

420 Primogems

Talent Level-Up Materials 4 Guide to Elegance 4 Guide to Light 4 Guide to Transience

Weapon Ascension Materials 6 Jeweled Branch of a Distant Sea 6 Narukami’s Joy 6 Mask of the Tiger’s Bite

4 Adventurer’s Experience

36 Mystic Enhancement Ore

190k Mora

Event Duration

The Start Date and End Date for this event is currently unknown.

Eligibility

The requirements to be eligible to participate in this event is currently unknown.

Event Overview

Stage Introduction

There are a total of six challenges in Hyakunin Ikki, and a new challenge will be unlocked each day for the first six days of the event.

During the Hyakunin Ikki event challenge, you must defeat opponents that constantly emerge to obtain points within the time limit

Each challenge will have three difficulty modes for you to choose from: Normal, Hard, and Extreme. Each difficulty mode has a different score multiplier, and the higher the difficulty you choose, the greater the corresponding score multiplier.

Team Composition

Before each stage begins, you must configure six teams. Each team can have up to two characters and two Secret Arts.

The Hyakunin Ikki event will provide you with a Secret Arts bonus. Different Secret Arts will bring different skill effects to the party’s characters. You can configure your own Secret Arts that are suitable for each team. Secret Arts are divided into Transmission Arts and Normal Secret Arts.

Transmission Arts will be updated with different Secret Arts effects as new stage challenges become available.

The Normal Secret Arts effects will remain the same in each stage.

In each stage challenge, you can equip each team with any two Secret Arts in the skills configuration page.

In addition, several trial characters will be provided for this event. you can group trial characters and your own characters into the six teams. After the team formation is complete, you can drag the button on the left of the team to adjust the deployment order. During the challenge, teams will appear in sequence according to their assigned numbers.

All trial characters are Level 80/80, fully kitted out with a weapon and artifacts. All combat talents are leveled up until level 8.

Battle Guidelines

Before the challenge begins, you can view the monster details of each stage through the event page. Defeating opponents within the time limit will earn you the corresponding points, while defeating Nemeses will earn you more points

During the challenge, you can use the Relay skill to switch to the next team. The Skill CD of Relay is 10 seconds. If a team stays on the field for more than 25 seconds, their combat ability will decrease drastically. Please make sure to switch teams with the Relay skill in time.

When you switch teams and defeat opponents, you will accumulate Fervor. When Fervor builds up to a specific extent, you will increase the level of your Ferocious Fervor which will provide bonuses in battle. Its maximum level is 4.

Note:

If all members of a team are defeated, the points of the challenge will be calculated immediately.

When switching teams, most of the effects left by the previous team will be removed.

Elemental Resonances will not take effect during the challenges, nor will you be able to use food or other items.

You will gain different insignias based on the number of points you gained.

Event Gameplay

The Hyakunin Ikki follows special combat rules. Characters must be divided into 6 teams, and each team can have a maximum of 2 characters and 2 Secrets Arts. These Secret Arts are divided into challenge-specific Transmission Arts and Normal Secret Arts, which can be used in any challenge. Additionally, you can not only switch characters during this challenge, but also switch teams. Switching teams will cycle through teams in order of when they were formed.

Every 10s, you can use the Relay skill to switch to the next team. If one team stays on the field for too long, their combat ability will decrease drastically. Switching teams will clear most of the effects that the previous team left behind. Moreover, if all members of any one team fall, the challenge will fail.

When you switch teams and defeat opponents, you will accumulate Fervor. When Fervor builds up to a specific extent, you will increase the level of your Ferocious Fervor, which will provide bonuses in battle. But if you fail to perform spectacularly in combat and continuously build up Fervor, the Ferocious Fervor you have obtained will also dissipate…

During this challenge, you must defeat opponents that constantly emerge to obtain points within the allotted time. Of those opponents, Nemeses will provide more points. Once the challenge ends, you will gain different insignias based on the number of points you gained.

