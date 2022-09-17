Manipulate the wind and challenge strange Domains with a friend in the Genshin Impact 3.1 event Wind Chaser.

You meet an adventurer named Honglang out in the wilds. He seems to be attempting to explore a strange Domain…

Wind Chaser

Event Rewards

The following rewards can be earned in Wind Chaser:

420 Primogems

Talent Level-Up Materials 2 Guide to Freedom 2 Guide to Resistance 2 Guide to Ballad

Character EXP Materials 21 Hero’s Wit 4 Adventurer’s Experience

30 Mystic Enhancement Ore

310k Mora

Eligibility

Travelers must reach Adventure Rank 20 to participate in the Wind Chaser event.

Event Overview

A new Galezone will unlock each day from the day that Wind Chaser begins. You must reach the marked destination within the time limit while obtaining as many Windcoins and completing as many Windgrasper Challenges as you can while challenging each Galezone stage.

This event can be played with one other player to help you complete these stages.

Event Gameplay

The Galezone contains a strange device known as a Snagwind Nexus. This device will generate wind currents that blow in specific directions to block your movement. However, modifying the orientation of this device can also allow the wind currents produced to aid you greatly in traversing the Galezone…

The Galezone contains scattered Anemo Elemental Particles. You can collect them to start the Galegrasper Challenge. Collect a specific number of these Elemental Particles within the time limit to complete the challenge.

You can invite a maximum of one other player to challenge the Galezone together with you in Co-Op Mode.

This strange device is known as a Windstopper Hub. Activate this device to cause wind currents near the Windstopper Hub within the Galezone to cease operation temporarily. The wind currents thus affected will revert back to their original state after a period of time.

This strange platform is not affected by wind currents. When a character passes this platform by, it will descend slowly. Once the character leaves, this platform will return to its original location.

This slanted platform is known as a Windward Terrace. When it receives wind currents from different directions, it will also tilt in different directions. Use this unique trait of such platforms to reach certain areas that might appear hard to reach…

A level surface known as a Driftwind Platform. When affected by wind currents, this platform will rise up to a specific position, and when unaffected will return to its original location. Use this unique trait of such platforms to reach certain areas that might appear hard to reach…

This strange device is known as a Windchurner Nexus. Activate this device to cause the AoE of wind currents near the Windchurner Nexus to expand temporarily. The wind currents thus affected will revert back to their original state after a period of time.

These huge fan blades will blow out strong winds that can obstruct progress or blow Primal Embers away. If you wish to pass through them, you will need to wait for moments when the fan-blades stop moving, or look for a device that can cause them to stop altogether…

Other Details

There is one related Battle Pass quest for this event which rewards 1500 BP EXP

Conquer the Realm of the Southerly Winds in the “Wind Chaser” event

There is one World Quest related to this event:

Windswept Domain: You meet an adventurer in Liyue…

For more Genshin Impact news, click here.