Battle the Hypostases while having various buffs in the Genshin Impact Version 3.2 event Hypostatic Symphony: Dissonant Verse!

” The gates to an unknown Domain have once more swung open, and the Hypostases within have called to themselves a great many attendants to make up formidable fighting forces. Use the mysterious power of Dissonances within the Domain to defeat these mighty foes!”

Hypostatic Symphony: Dissonant Verse

Event Rewards

420 Primogems

Weapon Ascension Materials 10 Debris of Decarabian’s City 10 Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth 10 Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator

20 Hero’s Wit

20 Mystic Enhancement Ore

300k Mora

Event Duration

The start and end date for this Genshin Impact event is currently unknown.

Eligibility

Travelers must accomplish the following to participate in the Genshin Impact 3.2 Event Hypostatic Symphony: Dissonant Verse:

Adventure Rank 20

Event Overview

After the event begins, a new stage will be unlocked every 2 days.

Each stage will have two modes, “Standard Scoring” and “Intense Scoring.” Complete the former to unlock the latter.

In Standard Scoring, you must complete 4 combat stages consecutively, and in the 4th, you shall face a corresponding Elemental Hypostasis.

During Intense Scoring, you can choose your challenge difficulty level freely and directly challenge the Hypostases. Complete a challenge on Fearless difficulty to unlock Extreme Difficulty. Note that completing Extreme Difficulty does not grant you any further rewards.

Event Gameplay

During Hypostatic Symphony: Dissonant Verse, you can use Dissonance to defeat opponents even faster.

The amount of Dissonances you can use in each challenge is limited, so take care to use them wisely.

At the same time, there will be changes to the number of Dissonance uses based on the different difficulty levels of Intense Scoring challenges.

Other Details

There is one BP mission related to this event.