Published November 28, 2022

The Genshin Impact Version 3.3 Special Event Livestream revealed two new Artifact Sets, one tailored for Scaramouche/Wanderer and another for Dendro reactions. Read ahead to know more.

Genshin Impact 3.3 New Artifact Sets

Desert Pavilion Chronicle

This is the set thought to be best for Wanderer, as its 4-piece effect buffs attacks which is his primary source of damage. The Anemo DMG bonus from the 2-piece helps, too.

2-piece: Increases 15% Anemo DMG Bonus.

4-piece: After Charged Attacks hit opponents, this character’s Normal Attack SPD will increase by 10% while Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG will increase by 40% for 10s.

Set Pieces:

Timepiece of the Lost Path (Sands of Eon): An ancient mechanical clock. The Jinni fragments continue to emit light at its center and vibrate ever so slightly, as if to say something…

The First Days of the City of Kings (Flower of Life): An artificial flower that shimmers with a strange light. If you incline your ear to it, you can vaguely hear charming laughter issuing from within.

Legacy of the Desert High-Born (Circlet of Logos): Earrings made from amber gold that shine with a strange light.

End of the Golden Realm (Plume of Death): A crystal-clear artificial feather that is one of the legacies of an ancient human realm. The cries of soaring eagles is also sealed within.

Defender of the Enchanting Dream (Goblet of Eonothem): An ancient golden cup that is both marvelously and luxuriously wrought. Murmurings can be heard within its empty innards.

Flower of Paradise Lost

We finally get an Artifact set made for Dendro reactions. The release of Nahida and Nilou popularized Bloom teams, and this set will surely make its way onto some of those compositions.

2-piece: Increases Elemental Mastery by 80.

4-piece: The equipping character’s Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon reaction DMG are increased by 50%. Additionally, when the equipping character triggers Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon they will gain another 25% bonus to the effect mentioned prior. Each stack of this lasts 10s. Max 4 stacks simultaneously. This effect can only be triggered once per second. The character who equips this can still trigger its effects when not on the field.

Set Pieces: