The new Genshin Impact Special Program livestream brought new Redemption Codes! More Primogems are always better, especially if you’re rolling for the new characters Baizhu (5-star Dendro Catalyst) and Kaveh (4-star Dendro Claymore). All three Redemption Codes from the Genshin Impact Version 3.6 Special Program can be found below.

The VOD of the livestream can be viewed on the official Genshin Impact YouTube channel.

Genshin Impact Version 3.6 Special Program Redemption Codes

Here are the Special Redemption codes revealed during the Genshin Impact Version 3.6 Special Program:

9ARE6VLJT34H – 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore KBRE7D4KA2MM – 100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit 7S9X6V4JB2M9 – 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora

With the three codes, you’ll get a total of 300 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores, 5 Hero’s Wits, and 50,000 Mora.

Move quick, since these codes are only available for a short amount of time after they are revealed! You can redeem these codes over on the Genshin Impact site.

Genshin Impact 3.6 introduces two new playable characters, including the owner of Bubu’s Pharmacy – Liyue’s own Baizhu, along with “Empyrean Reflection” Kaveh, better known as Alhaitham’s housemate.

The Sumeru desert expands further in Genshin Impact Version 3.6, bringing new monsters, enemies, and bosses. Version 3.6 will also feature an event where all six of the Akademiya Darshans go up against each other in an Inter-Darshan Championship, complete with multiple gamemodes and a free Faruzan as reward!

Genshin Impact 3.6 is expected to go live on April 12th, 2023.