Check out this Emilie materials and pre-farming guide to raise her as strong as possible, as soon as Emilie gets released on Genshin Impact Version 4.8.

Luckily, both Emilie and her Signature Weapon are fully pre-farmable.

Pre-farming for a Level 90 Emilie

First, here are the materials she needs to get to level 90.

Emilie Ascension Materials

168 Lakelight Lily (Fontaine Local Specialty: Erinnyes Forest)

Primary Ascension Materials: 1 Nagadus Emerald Sliver 9 Nagadus Emerald Fragment 9 Nagadus Emerald Chunk 6 Nagadus Emerald Gemstone

Clockwork Meka drops: 18 Meshing Gear 30 Mechanical Spur Gear 36 Artificed Dynamic Gear

Legatus Golem drops: 46 Fragment of a Golden Melody

420,000 Mora

412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)

Get Lakelight Lily

There are 79 Lakelight Lilies that can be found in Fontaine. All can be found in the Erinnyes Forest in Eastern Fontain. Given that they respawn after 2 days, this means you can finish this in at least 4 days (or in about an hour if you're allowed to invade other players' worlds.)

Next: The Mob Drops

The Nagadus Emerald materials can be acquired from Dendro field bosses or via the Alchemy Table. Some examples are the Dendro Hypostasis, Jadeplume Terrorshroom, and the Guardian of Apep's Oasis.

You can get the Clockwork Meka drops from the enemies in Fontaine, mostly on land. Use the Adventurer's Handbook to get in-game waypoints to their locations. Alternatively, you can also get these by crafting them.

There are hundreds of them in Fontaine, and you're bound to have some materials already in your inventory.

Emilie Materials: Talents

Here are all of the materials that Emilie needs to max one Talent.

One Talent Rank 10 costs:

Clockwork Meka drops: 6 Meshing Gear 22 Mechanical Spur Gear 31 Artificed Dynamic Gear

Talent Level-Up Materials: 3 Teachings of Order 21 Guide to Order 38 Philosophies of Order

The Knave Weekly Boss Drops: 6 Silken Feather

1 Crown of Insight

1.6525 million Mora

If you're planning to 10/10/10 her, you need three times as much.

10/10/10 Full Cost

Clockwork Meka drops: 18 Meshing Gear 66 Mechanical Spur Gear 93 Artificed Dynamic Gear

Talent Level-Up Materials: 9 Teachings of Order 63 Guide to Order 114 Philosophies of Order

The Knave Weekly Boss Drops: 18 Silken Feather

3 Crown of Insight

4.95 million Mora

The Talent Books you can get every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday (Server Time) from the Fontaine Talent Book Domain underwater, just north of Poisson. Again, you need a lot of these, especially the highest rarity one (Philosophies of Order). If you're good on Mora, this is what you should be farming until her release unless you already have an Artifact Set in mind for her.

The Weekly Boss drop is also farmable. If you haven't progressed far enough to unlock The Knave, you can use the Adventurer's Handbook to access it.

If you need Mora or Experience Books, do the Ley Lines.

Crowns of Insights are incredibly rare materials. You only need 3 in total if you want to max all of her Talents, though. You can get these from limited-time events, so make sure you complete them!

Pre-Farming for Emilie's Weapon

Emilie's Signature Weapon is called “Lumidouce Elegy” and also requires a considerable amount of materials.

To upgrade Lumidouce Elegy to Level 90, here are all of the materials you will need:

Weapon Ascension Materials 5 Broken Goblet of the Pristine Sea 14 Wine Goblet of the Pristine Sea 14 Silver Goblet of the Pristine Sea 6 Golden Goblet of the Pristine Sea

Whopperflower drops 15 Whopperflower Nectar 23 Shimmering Nectar 27 Energy Nectar

Praetorian Golem drops 23 Ruined Hilt 27 Splintered Hilt 41 Still-Smoldering Hilt



Weapon Ascension Materials

You can get these from the Fontaine Weapon Ascension Material domain every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

This is the same day that Emilie's Talent Books are available. Consider using the Crystalfly Trap and Condensed Resin on other days.

Mob Drops

Emilie's Signature Weapon requires different mob drops. Refer to your Adventurer's Handbook in-game to lead you to both the Whopperflowers and Praetorian Golems.

Emilie goes live in Genshin Impact Version 4.8. This update is scheduled for July 17th, 2024.

Want more of the latest gaming news, updates, and video game releases? Subscribe now to the ClutchPoints Gaming Newsletter to receive your weekly dose of video game information.