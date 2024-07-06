Check out this Emilie materials and pre-farming guide to raise her as strong as possible, as soon as Emilie gets released on Genshin Impact Version 4.8.
Luckily, both Emilie and her Signature Weapon are fully pre-farmable.
Pre-farming for a Level 90 Emilie
First, here are the materials she needs to get to level 90.
Emilie Ascension Materials
- 168 Lakelight Lily (Fontaine Local Specialty: Erinnyes Forest)
- Primary Ascension Materials:
- 1 Nagadus Emerald Sliver
- 9 Nagadus Emerald Fragment
- 9 Nagadus Emerald Chunk
- 6 Nagadus Emerald Gemstone
- Clockwork Meka drops:
- 18 Meshing Gear
- 30 Mechanical Spur Gear
- 36 Artificed Dynamic Gear
- Legatus Golem drops:
- 46 Fragment of a Golden Melody
- 420,000 Mora
- 412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)
Get Lakelight Lily
There are 79 Lakelight Lilies that can be found in Fontaine. All can be found in the Erinnyes Forest in Eastern Fontain. Given that they respawn after 2 days, this means you can finish this in at least 4 days (or in about an hour if you're allowed to invade other players' worlds.)
Next: The Mob Drops
The Nagadus Emerald materials can be acquired from Dendro field bosses or via the Alchemy Table. Some examples are the Dendro Hypostasis, Jadeplume Terrorshroom, and the Guardian of Apep's Oasis.
You can get the Clockwork Meka drops from the enemies in Fontaine, mostly on land. Use the Adventurer's Handbook to get in-game waypoints to their locations. Alternatively, you can also get these by crafting them.
There are hundreds of them in Fontaine, and you're bound to have some materials already in your inventory.
Emilie Materials: Talents
Here are all of the materials that Emilie needs to max one Talent.
One Talent Rank 10 costs:
- Clockwork Meka drops:
- 6 Meshing Gear
- 22 Mechanical Spur Gear
- 31 Artificed Dynamic Gear
- Talent Level-Up Materials:
- 3 Teachings of Order
- 21 Guide to Order
- 38 Philosophies of Order
- The Knave Weekly Boss Drops:
- 6 Silken Feather
- 1 Crown of Insight
- 1.6525 million Mora
If you're planning to 10/10/10 her, you need three times as much.
10/10/10 Full Cost
- Clockwork Meka drops:
- 18 Meshing Gear
- 66 Mechanical Spur Gear
- 93 Artificed Dynamic Gear
- Talent Level-Up Materials:
- 9 Teachings of Order
- 63 Guide to Order
- 114 Philosophies of Order
- The Knave Weekly Boss Drops:
- 18 Silken Feather
- 3 Crown of Insight
- 4.95 million Mora
The Talent Books you can get every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday (Server Time) from the Fontaine Talent Book Domain underwater, just north of Poisson. Again, you need a lot of these, especially the highest rarity one (Philosophies of Order). If you're good on Mora, this is what you should be farming until her release unless you already have an Artifact Set in mind for her.
The Weekly Boss drop is also farmable. If you haven't progressed far enough to unlock The Knave, you can use the Adventurer's Handbook to access it.
If you need Mora or Experience Books, do the Ley Lines.
Crowns of Insights are incredibly rare materials. You only need 3 in total if you want to max all of her Talents, though. You can get these from limited-time events, so make sure you complete them!
Pre-Farming for Emilie's Weapon
Emilie's Signature Weapon is called “Lumidouce Elegy” and also requires a considerable amount of materials.
To upgrade Lumidouce Elegy to Level 90, here are all of the materials you will need:
- Weapon Ascension Materials
- 5 Broken Goblet of the Pristine Sea
- 14 Wine Goblet of the Pristine Sea
- 14 Silver Goblet of the Pristine Sea
- 6 Golden Goblet of the Pristine Sea
- Whopperflower drops
- 15 Whopperflower Nectar
- 23 Shimmering Nectar
- 27 Energy Nectar
- Praetorian Golem drops
- 23 Ruined Hilt
- 27 Splintered Hilt
- 41 Still-Smoldering Hilt
Weapon Ascension Materials
You can get these from the Fontaine Weapon Ascension Material domain every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.
This is the same day that Emilie's Talent Books are available. Consider using the Crystalfly Trap and Condensed Resin on other days.
Mob Drops
Emilie's Signature Weapon requires different mob drops. Refer to your Adventurer's Handbook in-game to lead you to both the Whopperflowers and Praetorian Golems.
Emilie goes live in Genshin Impact Version 4.8. This update is scheduled for July 17th, 2024.
Want more of the latest gaming news, updates, and video game releases? Subscribe now to the ClutchPoints Gaming Newsletter to receive your weekly dose of video game information.