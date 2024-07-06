Emilie, Fontaine's renowned perfumer, is becoming playable in Genshin Impact Version 4.8. Check out the Emilie Kit, Skills, Materials, Talents, Constellations, and more in Genshin Impact below.

Genshin Impact – “A Thousand Scents Traced” Emilie Details

“How incredible. I can perceive emotions through water, which humans cannot, yet they are capable of using it to regulate their mood… And they accomplish this with a fragrance in liquid form? I see. I believe I have a better understanding of this concept now.”

— Neuvillette

Emilie is a Dendro 5-star character wielding a Polearm. She is a Fontainian perfumer, and a friend to Chevreuse, occasionally aiding her in investigations.

Her kit is built around the Burn effect, which means she works well with Pyro characters. Her Arkhe is Pneuma.

Her constellation is Pomum de Ambra, meaning “fruit form amber”.

Her Ascension Stat is Bonus CRIT DMG%, gaining up to 38.4% at max Ascension. Emilie's birthday is unknown as of the time of writing.

Who are the Emilie voice actors?

Emilie's VA for the English voiceover is Amber Aviles.

Emilie is voiced by Yoko Hikasa in the Japanese voiceover. Her previous roles include Kirigiri Kyouko from Danganronpa, Akiyama Mio from K-On!, and Rias Gremory form High School DxD.

Genshin Impact – Emilie Materials

Emilie Ascension Materials

The following materials are needed to ascend and level Emilie to Level 90.

168 Lakelight Lily (Fontaine Local Specialty: Erinnyes Forest)

Primary Ascension Materials: 1 Nagadus Emerald Sliver 9 Nagadus Emerald Fragment 9 Nagadus Emerald Chunk 6 Nagadus Emerald Gemstone

Clockwork Meka drops: 18 Meshing Gear 30 Mechanical Spur Gear 36 Artificed Dynamic Gear

Legatus Golem drops: 46 Fragment of a Golden Melody

420,000 Mora

412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)

Emilie Talent Materials

Each of Emilie's three battle talents requires the following materials to be upgraded to Talent Level 10.

Clockwork Meka drops: 6 Meshing Gear 22 Mechanical Spur Gear 31 Artificed Dynamic Gear

Talent Level-Up Materials: 3 Teachings of Order 21 Guide to Order 38 Philosophies of Order

The Knave Weekly Boss Drops: 6 Silken Feather

1 Crown of Insight

1.6525 million Mora

Genshin Impact – Emilie Kit

Normal Attack: Shadow-Hunting Spear (Custom)

Normal Attack

Performs up to 4 consecutive spear strikes.

Charged Attack

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to perform an upward slash.

Plunging Attack

Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill – Fragrance Extraction

Creates a Lumidouce Case that deals AoE Dendro DMG.

Lumidouce Case

Fires Puffs of Puredew at nearby opponents at intervals, dealing Dendro DMG.

When nearby opponents are affected by Burning, they will give off Scents at intervals, and 1 Scent can be created this way every 2s. The Lumidouce Case collects nearby Scents. The Lumidouce Case will level up after gathering 2 of them, after which it will fire 1 extra Puff of Puredew when firing, while the DMG dealt by and DMG AoE of the above attack will also be increased.

1 Lumidouce Case created by Emilie herself can exist at any one time. The Case starts at Level 1 and can go up to Level 2. If the Case does not collect any Scents for 8s while it is on the field, it will go back to Level 1.

Arkhe: Pneuma

At intervals, after Emilie creates a Lumidouce Case this way, a Spiritbreath Thorn will descend in front of her and pierce her opponent, dealing Pneuma-aligned Dendro DMG.

“The world is an endless harmony of fragrance, color, and song.”

Elemental Burst – Aromatic Explication

Guiding the fragrances collected within the Case, Emilie converts them into pure Dendro energy, creating a Level 3 Lumidouce Case and stowing existing Cases away.

While it exists, the Level 3 Lumidouce Case will not gather nearby Scents, but it will continuously cause Scented Dew to descend, attacking opponents within range and dealing Dendro DMG. During this time, 1 drop of Scented Dew will descend every 0.3 seconds, and 1 opponent can become the target every 0.7 seconds.

When the duration ends, a Level 1 Lumidouce Case will be recreated. If a Lumidouce Case was stowed away when using Aromatic Explication, then the Case that was stowed away will be deployed instead, and its duration will be reset.

While Aromatic Explication is active, the Elemental Skill “Fragrance Extraction” will not create a Lumidouce Case.

“No matter the perfume, it will begin to change the instant it comes into contact with the air, before finally dissipating amidst the whispers of wind, trees, and grass. In that sense, no two people will appreciate the exact same fragrance.

So it is for the paths taken by all who live. In that sense, you can consider perfumes an explication of human life.”

Emilie Passive Talents

Headspace Capture

When the Lumidouce Case created by Emilie is on the field, all party members gain 85% Pyro RES against Burning DMG.

Lingering Fragrance

Each time it collects 2 Scents, the Level 2 Lumidouce Case will consume Scents and release Cleardew Cologne that deals AoE Dendro DMG equal to 600% of Emilie's ATK to opponents. This DMG is not considered Elemental Skill DMG.

Rectification

Emilie deals increased DMG to Burning opponents based on her ATK, with every 1,000 ATK increasing DMG dealt by 15%. The maximum DMG bonus that can be gained this way is 36%.

Genshin Impact – Emilie Constellations

Light Fragrance Leaching

Increases the DMG dealt by Fragrance Extraction and her Passive Talent's Cleardew Cologne “Lingering Fragrance” by 20%. The latter requires unlocking said Passive Talent first.

Additionally, when nearby party members trigger the Burning reaction on opponents or deal Dendro DMG to Burning opponents, they will generate an additional Scent. This effect can be triggered once every 2.9s.

Lakelight Top Note

When Fragrance Extraction, Aromatic Explication, or Cleardew Cologne produced by the Passive Talent “Lingering Fragrance” (the last of which requires Passive Talent activation) hits opponents, those opponents' Dendro RES is decreased by 30% for 10s.

Exquisite Essence

Increases the Level of Fragrance Extraction by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Lumidouce Heart Note

Aromatic Explication's duration is increased by 2s. The interval between opponents being selected as the target for Scented Dew is decreased by 0.3s.

Puredew Aroma

Increases the Level of Aromatic Explication by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Marcotte Sillage

When using Fragrance Extraction or Aromatic Explication, Emilie will gain Abiding Fragrance for 5s.

While this is active, after Emilie uses Normal or Charged Attacks, she will generate 1 Scent, and her Normal and Charged Attack DMG will be converted into Dendro DMG that cannot be overridden, and the DMG dealt will be increased by 300% of Emilie's ATK.

The Abiding Fragrance effect will be removed after 4 Scents are created this way or after its duration expires. Abiding Fragrance can be triggered once every 12s.

Emilie Official Introduction – Like fragrance fading, like mist dissipating

When it comes to fragrances, sensitivity varies from person to person, but their preferences tend to be similar.

Few in the world are amenable to every kind of odor.

Fresh, floral, fruity… Such are the scents of Emilie's perfumes, meticulously crafted, exquisitely presented, dazzlingly displayed on the shelves of Fontaine's Quartier Lyonnais.

Dated, decayed, decrepit… Such are the traces erased by her touch, everything made as good as new.

If you've never before heard of a “forensic cleaner,” you might at first struggle to imagine what such a profession entails.

But if you're lucky enough to become acquainted with Emilie, feel free to ask her a question or two. She is both an excellent listener and an exemplary respondent, so you'll no doubt receive a satisfactory answer.

Emilie will be a playable character in Genshin Impact Version 4.8. scheduled for July 17, 2024.