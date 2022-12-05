By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

HoYoverse is giving away free primogems because Genshin Impact was awarded by Sony a PlayStation®Partner Awards 2022 GRAND AWARD to show gratitude to its supportive fans.

The PlayStation Partner Awards 2022 were given out last December 2. The awardees were to “honor the winners from the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 titles that became a big hit over the past year.” The awards show has been ongoing since 1994, and every title honored in this event showed strong performance in either sales or reception over the past year.

Genshin Impact has been awarded the GRAND AWARD for this year, marking it to be one of the two games developed in the Japan / Asia regions with the highest worldwide sales between October 2021 and September 2022, the other game being ELDEN RING.

“We are honored to announce that Genshin Impact has won our second Grand Award at this year’s PlayStation Partner Awards 2022 Japan Asia,” says HoYoverse President Jim Yang. “PlayStation is our ideal platform for enriching the content and deepening the immersion of open-world action RPG, and a partner we can count on. In 2022, we have implemented the fourth of seven countries – Sumeru – and added many more high-quality features, functions, and language support to the game. We look forward to continuing to delight players from around the world and to attract more and more new players to the world of Genshin Impact. This could not have been accomplished without our team members, the gaming community, and our trusted friends for this achievement. We would like to thank everyone involved.”

To commemorate this, HoYoverse is giving out 800 free primogems to its players. To claim the primogems, players only have to log in to the game between December 4 – 7, 2022. The free primogems will be given away through in-game mail, to be sent once daily, containing 200 primogems each.

Collecting primogems is one of the core aspects of the Genshin Impact experience, as it is used to earn new characters and weapons in the game, so this gesture from HoYoverse is surely appreciated.