The Mika reveal was posted by official HoYoverse accounts as one of the newest playable characters in Genshin Impact for Version 3.5.

“Coordinates of Clear Frost” Mika Announcement

Mika ‧ Coordinates of Clear Frost Front-Line Land Surveyor of the Knights of Favonius#GenshinImpact#Mikapic.twitter.com/Hwxt2hzUJC — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) January 16, 2023

We don’t know much about Mika, as he’s only had few appearances. These consist of a cameo in the Version 3.1 “King Deshret and the Three Magi” Trailer, and as an NPC on the Flagship Event “Of Ballads and Brews” in the same Version. Some of the Mondstadt characters, like Amber and Jean, also mention him in their voice-overs.

The posts that introduced Mika reveal some of his other details that Genshin Impact players didn’t know before. His title is “Coordinates of Clear Frost,” and his official occupation is “Front-Line Land Surveyor of the Knights of Favonius.” He will be a Cryo character, and his Constellation is called “Palumbus.”

Unofficial sources suggest that Mika will be a 4-star Sword character. He can be expected sometime in Genshin Impact Version 3.5.

Mika Official Introduction – “With a feather plume as gold as maize, uncharted borders are depicted as clear as day”

“I recruited Mika into the expedition team to hone his combat skills. As for why he reports directly to me… Well, since Jean isn’t with us, I needed someone trustworthy to deal with all the odd errands, hahaha.”

— Varka’s “explanation” to “Alder Knight” Frederica after a session of drinking.

Mika, who is a member of the Knights of Favonius Reconnaissance Company, always diligently fulfills all the duties that come his way.

Setting up tents, lighting fires for cooking, repairing equipment… Even Hertha, the logistics captain, has nothing but praise for Mika’s excellent efficiency.

Mika’s dedication to work is not due to a weak character or his inability to say no, but instead stems from the value that he attaches to teamwork, and a genuine desire to learn from his experienced colleagues.

“Helping everyone as much as possible benefits the entire team too!”

Mika’s favorite pastime is closely linked to his primary duty as a front-line surveyor.

That is: surveying unexplored regions, recording topographical data, and drawing accurate and effective maps.

“There is an abundance of resources here, but it is surrounded by monsters. Take note to exercise caution.”

Mika, whose dream is to become an expert cartographer, adds another annotation to the new version of the military map he is designing.