The New York Yankees have made their first splash ahead of the MLB trade deadline. One of their biggest needs is an infielder, as Oswald Peraza continues to struggle at the dish. But they needed to prioritize defense, as their infield defense has lost them multiple games already. So, the Yankees made a deal with the Rockies for third baseman Ryan McMahon ahead of the MLB trade deadline, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand

“Breaking: The Yankees are acquiring 3B Ryan McMahon from the Rockies, per source. Colorado will receive two prospects in return,” Feinsand reported. He later reported, “The Rockies will receive pitching prospects Griffin Herring and Josh Grosz from the Yankees for McMahon, per source.”

McMahon is under contract for $16 million per year through the 2027 season. But the Rockies are spiraling and likely not going to compete in that window. So, they took advantage of a valuable asset and sent McMahon to The Bronx. They picked up two pitchers for the infielder. Griffin Herring was the Yankees' eighth-ranked prospect and is in high-A ball. Josh Grosz was ranked 21st and has been with Herring in high-A.

The Yankees needed a third baseman after losing Oswaldo Cabrera for the season. Jazz Chisholm Jr is back at second base, they DFA'ed DJ LeMahieu, and Oswald Peraza has been brutal offensively. After losing Gleyber Torres in the offseason, they never picked up another infielder. McMahon comes in to play third and adds more offensive depth.

Brian Cashman and the Yankees need more pitching, both in their starting rotation and their bullpen. They may not be done before the MLB trade deadline hits.

This is the third significant deal of the trade season, after Josh Naylor went to the Seattle Mariners and Gregory Soto went to Queens. Stay with ClutchPoints for all things MLB Trade deadline.