2025 NFL Training Camp is underway, and the Dallas Cowboys are aiming to build a strong team under first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Getting back to the postseason is the Cowboys' No. 1 priority. Quarterback Dak Prescott is healthy and capable of leading his team to the promised land.

On Friday, Presscott gave backup quarterback Joe Milton III his flowers a few months after the Cowboys traded for the former New England Patriot.

“Joe is a guy that’s gonna push me to be better each and every day. We encourage that in our room. That’s the competition. That’s part of it. I told (Brian Schottenheimer) that from Day 1 when that guy came in and we went to throw routes on air outside the building. I came back and told Schotty, ‘I don’t know if I’ve ever seen someone throw the ball like that.’ It’s impressive.”

“He’s not complacent with how well he throws the ball. He’s going to push himself to get better, and the knowledge and the situations of the game. I think all that does is push myself, push this offense. I’m super thankful to have a guy like that.”

Milton III started one game for the Patriots last season in Week 18 and played very well, showing that he has promise in this league. Milton threw for 274 yards and one touchdown, completing 22 of 29 passes.

As of now, the former Tennessee product is a backup quarterback in this league, but the more moments he earns, and he shines during those moments, he could find himself in a position where he becomes a starter for one of the 32 teams. QB injuries are happening more often, and Milton is capable of taking advantage of the opportunity.

Milton will get a ton of reps this preseason as the slated No. 2 behind Prescott. Will Grier is currently the 3rd string on ESPN's depth chart.